34 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Manitoba

Manitoba reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday.

A woman in her 50s living in a healthy area of ​​Winnipeg died of B.1.1.7 or an alpha mutant. A man in his 90s in the Southern Health Area died due to unspecified concerns.

The state does not say when men and women died. To date, COVID-19 has killed 1,184 people. When the data is modified, the state regularly removes deaths from the tally.

The state test positive rate dropped slightly to 2.6%. The percentage of Winnipeg is 1.8%.

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 2 to 75, including 11 in the intensive care unit.

Manitoba exceeds the capacity of the pre-pandemic intensive care unit, with a total of 86 patients, including those not treated with COVID-19. The pre-pandemic ICU capacity of the state was 72.

Most of the new cases — 19 — are in Winnipeg. Six were found in Southern Health, five in Interlake-Eastern, three in Prairie Mountain Health, and one in the Northern Health Region.

According to the latest information on the enforcement of the latest pandemic health order, the state issued 27 warnings and 3 tickets from August 2-8.

The number of active coronavirus variants increased slightly to 331. These account for more than half of the 586 active cases in the state.

On Wednesday, the state saw a surge in cases associated with the highly contagious delta mutant, first identified in India.

The spikes appear to be consistent with the decrease in cases of the unspecified variant, which decreased by 172, but the number of cases in Delta increased by 160. This indicates that the case previously listed as unspecified was found to be a variant of Delta.

Manitoba also announced Wednesday the first three cases of the Delta subline, AY.3. Or “Delta Plus”. Two of these cases are listed as recovered and one is listed as active.

The state will close the COVID-19 test site at Thunderbird House on the corner of Higgins Avenue and Main Street on Friday. 445 King St. Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata, 330 Garry St. Garrick Center, 1284 Main St. Other nearby sites, such as the drive-through site in the MPI Building, are still open.