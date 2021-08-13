Hospitals in the Wilmington area are seeing an increase in unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.





Health leaders call the recent increase in hospitalizations the “worst case” because local hospitals see an increase in COVID-19 patients in addition to the already overwhelming emergency department. West Paul, Chief Clinical Officer of the New Hanover Regional Medical Center, has seen a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations in regional hospitals that is equal to or greater than the last surge in winter cases. According to Paul, about 90% of these patients are unvaccinated. Moreover, the emergency department is full of other patients in need of care for injuries and illnesses other than COVID-19. Return to school:Do you need a mask? Teacher’s vaccine? Wilmington’s new semester guidelines as COVID-19 surges Reexamination of precautions:Wilmington’s art group is revisiting mask requirements and social distance as the Delta surges “In July, we celebrated going for almost eight weeks, but there were no COVID deaths,” he said. “It has stopped. We have begun to see those deaths come again.” On average, Paul said that hospital patients with the coronavirus are not only more ill than previously seen, but much younger. The average age at the time of the winter surge was in the 60s, but now it is in the 40s. The number of hospitalized children infected with the virus is also increasing, but remains lower than in adults. He attributed the change to the low vaccination rate of the young population. He previously stated that the most serious cases were people over the age of 60, but now that is not the case. He said most children in hospitals infected with the virus are under the age of 12 and are not eligible for the vaccine. Masking at Wilmington:Will Maskman Date return to the Wilmington area? This is what the health authorities say. School mask:In protest, New Hanover’s school board requires students to wear masks According to a news release from New Hanover County, 477 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths were reported this week, and a total of 1,026 active cases were reported in New Hanover County. However, vaccinations are also increasing. About 1,857 people in New Hot received their first vaccination in the past week. This happens when people begin to gather in concerts, restaurants, churches and elsewhere without masks at a time when it was expected to return to normal summer as vaccine deployments increase. The local health department said there were no plans to reinstate Mask’s obligations at this time, but Paul said individuals should consider taking precautionary measures anyway. “It’s a personal choice,” he said. “If you want to keep you and your family safe, it goes back to masking. It’s back to social distance. To keep and prevent the spread of this disease, you really try to do it. is needed.” Most breakthrough cases in patients who have already been vaccinated usually occur in people at high risk for the virus, such as the elderly and immunosuppressed people. These high numbers put a strain on the emergency department, and the shortage of staff experienced before the pandemic makes it even more difficult for patients to be treated promptly when they come to the emergency room. Paul said it was the reason the hospital enforced vaccination obligations to prevent the loss of additional staff due to illness or quarantine requirements. Paul said anyone seeking a COVID-19 test should not come to the hospital. People infected with the virus should only come to the hospital if they are experiencing severe symptoms to relieve congestion. As a healthcare provider, seeing vaccination hesitation due to misinformation has become increasingly frustrating, and vaccination is the best way to protect and reduce the number of communities. .. “I think most of us as healthcare providers were really silent about our work when this pandemic began,” he said. “We were caring for our patients and didn’t want to get involved in political conflicts. We saw this resurrection and people hesitating about vaccines and what we know. Now that we know, it’s time to talk about what we’re seeing. ” You can contact the reporter Sydney Hoover at 910-343-2339 or [email protected]

