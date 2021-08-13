Researchers take a step towards the next generation of brain-computer interface systems

Rhode Island Providence [Brown University] — The Brain Computer Interface (BCI) is a new assistive device that may one day help people with brain or spinal cord injuries move and communicate. BCI systems rely on embedded sensors that record electrical signals in the brain and use those signals to drive external devices such as computers and robotic prostheses.

Most BCI systems today use one or two sensors to sample up to hundreds of neurons, but neuroscientists are interested in systems that can collect data from much larger groups of brain cells. I’m waiting.

Today, the team of researchers has taken an important step towards a new concept in the BCI system of the future. It records and stimulates the brain using a tuned network of independent wireless microscale neural sensors, each of which is the size of a grain of salt. activity. A sensor called a “neurograin” independently records the electrical pulses generated by the firing of neurons and wirelessly sends the signal to a central hub that coordinates and processes the signal.

In a study published on August 12 Nature Electronics, The research team has demonstrated the use of nearly 50 such autonomic nerve grains to record the neural activity of rodents.

The results will one day enable the recording of brain signals in unprecedented detail, leading to new insights into how the brain works and new treatments for people with brain or spinal cord injuries. Researchers say it is a step towards.

“One of the major challenges in the field of brain-computer interfaces is engineering methods that probe as many points in the brain as possible,” said the Browns School of Engineering professor and lead author of the study. Arto Nurmikko said. “In the past, most BCIs were monolithic devices. It’s like a small bed of needles. Our team’s idea was to divide the monolith into smaller sensors that could be distributed throughout the cerebral cortex. Is what we were able to show here. “

A team of experts from Brown, Baylor University, the University of California, San Diego, and Qualcomm began developing the system about four years ago.There were two challenges, said Nurmikko, a partner. Browns Kearney Institute for Brain Science.. The first part required shrinking the complex electronics involved in detecting, amplifying, and transmitting neural signals to small silicon neurograin chips. The team first designed and simulated electronics on a computer and repeated several manufacturing to develop operational chips.

The second challenge was the development of an extracorporeal communication hub that receives signals from these small chips. This device is a thin patch that attaches to the outer scalp of the skull, about the size of a thumb print. It acts like a miniature cell phone tower and uses network protocols to tune signals from neurograins, each with its own network address. The patch also wirelessly powers neurograins designed to operate with minimal power.

“This study was a true interdisciplinary challenge,” said Brown’s postdoctoral fellow and lead author of the study, Ji Hung Lee. “We needed to combine our expertise in electromagnetics, radio frequency communications, circuit design, manufacturing, and neuroscience to design and operate a neurograin system.”

The goal of this new study was to demonstrate that the system can record neural signals from the living brain, in this case the rodent brain. The team successfully placed 48 nerve grains in the animal’s cerebral cortex, the outer layer of the brain, to record characteristic nerve signals associated with spontaneous brain activity.

The team also tested the ability of the device to record from the brain as well as stimulate the brain. Stimulation is done with small electrical pulses that can activate nerve activity. Researchers hope that the stimulus will be driven by the same hub that regulates neural records and that one day it will be able to restore brain function lost due to illness or injury.

Due to the size of the animal’s brain, the team was limited to 48 neurograins in this study, but the data suggest that the current configuration of the system can support up to 770. Ultimately, the team expects to scale up to thousands of neurograins. Currently unattainable images of brain activity.

“This was a daunting task because the system requires wireless power transfer and networking at the same time at megabit / s speeds. This must be achieved under very tight silicon space and power constraints.” , Associate Vincent Leung said. Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Baylor University. “Our team has pushed the boundaries of distributed neural implants.”

There’s much more to be done to achieve that complete system, but researchers say the study represents an important step in that direction.

“Our hope is that we can ultimately develop a system that provides new scientific insights into the brain and new treatments that can help people affected by catastrophic injuries,” says Nurmikko. I did.

Other co-authors of this study are Ah-Hyoung Lee (Brown), Jiannan Huang (UCSD), Peter Asbeck (UCSD), Patrick P. Mercier (UCSD), Stephen Shellhammer (Qualcomm), Lawrence Larson (Brown), Farah Laiwalla. was. (Brown). This study was supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (N66001-17-C-4013).