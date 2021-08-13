Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine also protects against Delta variants for at least 6 months.





A team led by the National Institutes of Health found that protection against the delta mutants, which are now dominant throughout the United States, has barely diminished. The team will continue to look for evidence of protection for over six months.

“High levels of binding antibody recognizing all tested variants, including B.1.351 (beta) and B.1.617.2 (delta), were maintained in all subjects over this period,” said Immunologist. Scholar Nicole Doria-Rose and NIH’s National Colleague Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases wrote and published in their report. In journal science.

They collected blood from 24 fully vaccinated volunteers at several time points (4 weeks after the first dose of Moderna vaccine and after being considered fully vaccinated with two doses 3). Tested for up to 6 months at one point).

“At the peak of the response to the second vaccination, all individuals responded to all mutants,” the team wrote. Two weeks after the second dose of the modelna vaccine, all blood samples were found to neutralize all mutants.

They contained all the most common or concerned variants in the test: B.1.1.7 (alpha), B.1.351 (beta), P.1 (gamma), B.1.429 ( Epsilon), B.1.526 (Iota), and B.1.617.2 (Delta). Variants most likely to escape immune defense were beta, or B.1.351-the first mutant found in South Africa. Six months after the second dose, more than half of the blood samples maintained antibodies that completely neutralized the beta mutant samples. However, at 6 months, the team found that 96% of the samples had a complete antibody response to the Delta variant. Antibodies do not give the big picture, the researchers said. Over time, people grow immune cells called B cells and T cells that also protect against the virus. “Individuals who show a diminished immune response over time can provide a history (boost) response to these mutants at additional or potentially additional doses of vaccine memory B cells. Most likely to have, “they wrote. They also found little evidence that immunity declines faster in older people. They grouped blood samples by age. “Importantly, many subjects in the oldest group retained neutralizing activity against mutants 6 months after the second vaccination,” they write. Different mutants have different gene mutations, so we tested them one by one. The main cause of weak immune response was the E484K mutation. It is found in the beta, gamma, and iota variants of the virus, but not in the delta. “Although additional research is needed to address the effects of new mutants that will definitely occur in areas of severe viral infection, our data encourage the use of this vaccine in the face of viral mutations.” They wrote. The US Food and Drug Administration is ready to approve boosters for people who have had a poor immune response to the first two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that use similar mRNA technology. However, US health officials say it is too early to consider boosting because of weakened immunity. “I believe that sooner or later we will need boosters for durability and protection,” Forch told the Whitehouse Covid-19 Response Team briefing Thursday. “We do not believe that non-immune-deficient elderly or non-elderly people need a vaccine at this time.” Testing with Pfizer Johnson & Johnson Vaccine It also shows that they provide at least 6 months of immunity and will probably be longer.

