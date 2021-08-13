Florida COVID Attacks Children More Violently with Delta Variants

UF Health Shands Hospital has the highest number of young people hospitalized COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Nine and six patients under the age of 19 have been in the intensive care unit since the pandemic began, CEO Ed Jimenez said Thursday.

Jimenez, who told reporters on Thursday’s Zoom Call, said doctors are urging people over the age of 12 to be vaccinated.

NS Highly contagious delta variant He said the viral load is hitting a younger crowd than the January surge.

“It’s clear that the delta variant is more infectious and the child is hospitalized more than the last peak that wasn’t the delta variant,” he said. “This viral load is accelerating the disease. Tell people that if you have children over the age of 12, you need to be vaccinated. This is an important line of defense to slow down the effects. We know that. “

Being in the ICU means that the patient is likely to need a ventilator, or at least medical oxygen.

No young COVID patients have been vaccinated

Parents with children under the age of 11 who are not vaccinated need to adopt other strategies to keep their children safe, such as social distance and wearing masks, Jimenez said.