COVID surge suspends elective surgery at Pinellas, Pasco and Pork hospitals

The BayCare Health System has withheld all selective surgery and procedures at hospitals in Pinellas, Pasco, and Pork counties because the surge in COVID-19 cases shows no signs of slowing down.
The hospital chain has already suspended some selective treatment at most Hillsboro hospitals in the past two weeks after the number of COVID-19 patients surpassed the highest 800 since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday, the number of infected patients had increased to more than 1,000 across the company’s 14 hospitals in the Tampa Bay area and Pork. Glenn Waters, Chief Operating Officer of BayCare, said this was a 10-fold increase from the beginning of July.
“We have made these operational adjustments to ensure a safe and quality response to the recent influx of COVID patients, in addition to hundreds of other people in our hospital who have serious unrelated medical problems. We are able to continue to provide high levels of care, “he said. statement.
The decision comes as the number of coronavirus patients in Florida hospitals continues to grow daily. The Florida Hospital Association reported a record 15,358 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. This is an increase from just 1,842 patients on June 3rd. According to the association, 49% of adult ICU patients in the state are infected with the virus, and 32% of all patients in Florida hospitals are also infected with the virus.
Other hospital chains are also taking urgent steps to address the influx of infected patients.
Advent Health officials last week announced new restrictions on hospital visits throughout Tampa Bay, suspending non-urgent selective surgery requiring one night at Wesley Chapel and Carrollwood Hospitals. Broward County’s Memorial Healthcare System suspended elective surgery in the hospital on August 9.
Withholding surgery, according to Waters, means that hospitals can reserve staff and resources to care for patients who need immediate attention. BayCare has a clinical review process for patients or doctors who have received a cancellation notice but believe that surgery is medically necessary.
“I deeply regret the impact this has on many people,” Waters said. “We will continue to assess the situation and determine when these appointments can be reschedule at a later date.”
•••
Delta variant: COVID-19 is back and school begins. Here’s what parents and children need to know about the fourth coronavirus wave:
Q & A about vaccines: Do you have questions about the coronavirus vaccine? Florida, I have the answer.
Get DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the latest information.
A tribute to Floridian taken by the coronavirus: They were parents and retirees, police officers and doctors, imperfect but deeply loved.
Do you have any hints? : Send us confidential news tips
We are working hard to keep you up to date with the latest news about Florida’s coronavirus. This task requires a lot of resources to collect and update. If you haven’t subscribed yet Consider purchasing a print or digital subscription.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.tampabay.com/news/health/2021/08/12/covid-surge-leads-baycare-to-suspend-elective-surgeries-at-pinellas-pasco-polk-hospitals/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos