COVID surge suspends elective surgery at Pinellas, Pasco and Pork hospitals

The BayCare Health System has withheld all selective surgery and procedures at hospitals in Pinellas, Pasco, and Pork counties because the surge in COVID-19 cases shows no signs of slowing down.

The hospital chain has already suspended some selective treatment at most Hillsboro hospitals in the past two weeks after the number of COVID-19 patients surpassed the highest 800 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, the number of infected patients had increased to more than 1,000 across the company’s 14 hospitals in the Tampa Bay area and Pork. Glenn Waters, Chief Operating Officer of BayCare, said this was a 10-fold increase from the beginning of July.

“We have made these operational adjustments to ensure a safe and quality response to the recent influx of COVID patients, in addition to hundreds of other people in our hospital who have serious unrelated medical problems. We are able to continue to provide high levels of care, “he said. statement.

ℹ August 12, 2021 Florida COVID-19 Update 🚨 Total number of confirmed hospitalizations: 15,358 pic.twitter.com/gKuVgR9hkW — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) August 12, 2021

The decision comes as the number of coronavirus patients in Florida hospitals continues to grow daily. The Florida Hospital Association reported a record 15,358 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. This is an increase from just 1,842 patients on June 3rd. According to the association, 49% of adult ICU patients in the state are infected with the virus, and 32% of all patients in Florida hospitals are also infected with the virus.

Other hospital chains are also taking urgent steps to address the influx of infected patients.

Advent Health officials last week announced new restrictions on hospital visits throughout Tampa Bay, suspending non-urgent selective surgery requiring one night at Wesley Chapel and Carrollwood Hospitals. Broward County’s Memorial Healthcare System suspended elective surgery in the hospital on August 9.

Withholding surgery, according to Waters, means that hospitals can reserve staff and resources to care for patients who need immediate attention. BayCare has a clinical review process for patients or doctors who have received a cancellation notice but believe that surgery is medically necessary.

“I deeply regret the impact this has on many people,” Waters said. “We will continue to assess the situation and determine when these appointments can be reschedule at a later date.”

•••

Delta variant: COVID-19 is back and school begins. Here’s what parents and children need to know about the fourth coronavirus wave:

Q & A about vaccines: Do you have questions about the coronavirus vaccine? Florida, I have the answer.

Get DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the latest information.

A tribute to Floridian taken by the coronavirus: They were parents and retirees, police officers and doctors, imperfect but deeply loved.

Do you have any hints? : Send us confidential news tips

We are working hard to keep you up to date with the latest news about Florida’s coronavirus. This task requires a lot of resources to collect and update. If you haven’t subscribed yet Consider purchasing a print or digital subscription.