COVID-19 increases serious illness and exacerbates childbirth outcomes in pregnant, unvaccinated people





According to the CDC, there is room for improvement in vaccination rates for pregnant people, especially blacks and Hispanics.

Minnesota, USA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently calling on pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It is in the midst of a surge in cases caused by delta variants. Local doctors have repeated what federal agencies recommend, saying that COVID can cause serious complications during pregnancy, from preterm birth to death. Malini DeSilva also has new real-world data that further proves that vaccines are safe for people and their babies. De Silva New report I am a vaccine researcher at the Health Partners Institute. The data, published by the CDC, show low vaccination rates in pregnant young people and some color communities. “It’s not necessarily surprising, but we know that there is room for improvement and that pregnant people are likely to be hesitant because they were excluded from clinical trials,” said De Silva. She states that she has collected six months of data showing that the side effects of the vaccine are similar to those of non-pregnant people, such as pain at the injection site. “They also examined the outcomes of spontaneous abortion, stillbirth, preterm birth, and certain infants, but did not see an increased risk compared to the general population,” said DeSilva. The CDC has not been able to recommend vaccination to pregnant people. But as of Wednesday, the new safety data, in addition to the infectious delta variant, is urging institutions to do so. Related: CDC has recommendations for new COVID vaccines for pregnant women DeSilva says pregnancy can already endanger someone’s immune system. This may increase the risk of death if you are admitted to the intensive care unit, ventilated, or infected with COVID. Deidra Veitengruber, a teacher at Shakopee High School, was vaccinated just seven weeks after her pregnancy, partly because of a patient treated by her brother in the ICU in Nashville, Tennessee. “He had seen a woman lose her pregnancy because of a COVID infection and couldn’t keep her baby alive,” Veitengruber said. Despite the dizziness attack after her first dose, Veitengruber had no other symptoms. She enjoys the third semester and knows that her baby may have antibodies. “I feel like I’m blinking and it’s been less than two months,” says Veitengruber. Experts point out another vaccine called Tdap. It is also recommended during pregnancy to prevent whooping cough. They report that there are few cases of babies born to those who have been vaccinated with the Tdap vaccine. Related: A Twin Cities woman wants her courage to encourage others in the color community to get vaccinated. Regarding COVID, the CDC states that 105,000 pregnant women have obtained it, which is a disproportionately high risk for the BIPOC community. DeSilva reiterates that vaccines are the most widely studied and encourages trusted people to talk about getting vaccines. “I think we’re doing due diligence to make sure these are safe for pregnant individuals and their babies,” De Silva said. There are several systems that constantly monitor vaccines once they are on the market, such as the Vaccine Safety Datalink, which DeSilva has partnered with the CDC. Some are National Institutes of Health VAERS -How people publicly report the negative effects of vaccines. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

