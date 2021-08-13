West Nile infection rates are “dramatically increasing” among mosquitoes, experts say level concerns – CBS Denver





Fort Collins, Colorado (CBS4) — The West Nile virus spreads rapidly throughout a mosquito population in northern Colorado, and experts in at least two counties fear that it could soon infect humans. West Nile fever tests across Larimer and Weld counties over the past few weeks have shown an increase in positive mosquito repellent tests. Fort Collins has seen a dramatic increase in positive cases in recent weeks. “Currently, infection rates are increasing dramatically,” said Matt Parker, Fort Collins’ Natural Region Director. read more: AEG requesting vaccine certification at events after October 1st According to Parker, the city of Fort Collins has 53 traps spread throughout the region. Two weeks ago, only two of the 53 traps tested positive for West Nile fever. “This week, 11 of the 53 traps tested positive,” Parker said. This issue is not unique to Larimer County, as Weld County has been reporting positive mosquito tests for several weeks. “The community should always be concerned,” Parker told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “West Nile fever is in our area every year.” Weld County has sprayed densely populated areas with chemicals used to kill two major species of virus-carrying mosquitoes. Fort Collins launched its first series of sprays on Thursday night. According to Parker, Fort Collins concentrated the spray on the southeastern corner of the city near Harmony and I-25, where most of the test results they were concerned about occurred. An overnight spray, also known as “fog,” can kill 50% of infected mosquitoes. The second day of spray, scheduled for Sunday, should treat most of the rest of the area. read more: Police officer Francine Martinez was fired by Aurora police for not stopping and not reporting excessive force “So, when you see it coming through your neighborhood, go inside and close the window. About an hour after the truck passes through the application, the application calms down and you are free to open the window. You can open it, “says Parker. Parker advised people to avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn. You can prevent infection by wearing long sleeves and trousers, applying a mosquito spray, and throwing away buckets of potentially stagnant water. For the people of Fort Collins, fog tracks can be tracked on the live map here: http://www.fcgov.com/westnile Most people think of mosquitoes when it comes to the transfer and spread of West Nile fever, but Parker said bird populations are often the largest diffusers. Mosquitoes infect birds, which carry the virus throughout the region. Parker said mosquitoes can also spread the virus, emphasizing the importance of each region addressing the problems of neighboring countries. “Mosquitoes can fly long distances. They can fly miles a night,” Parker said. Some say that the mosquito season continues to grow as global warming raises average temperatures around the world. Parker said Colorado should pay attention to the West Nile virus until the weather cools. Other news: Colorado Springs School District casts 3-2 votes to oppose critical racial theory “We’re really going to start looking for an overnight low of 50 degrees, which is the temperature that really slows down the biological reproductive cycle,” Parker said.

