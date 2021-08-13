Covid-19 NZ: What We Know About Children and Delta Variants

apart from COVID-19 Increasing numbers of infectious diseases and hospitalizations in some children around the world, one of New Zealand’s leading pediatric infectious disease specialists Delta variant And children under 16 years old.

In the United States, 93,824 children (defined here as under 20 years old) tested positive in the week leading up to August 5, accounting for about 15 percent of all confirmed cases. To see this Week until July 22 38,654 new cases were reported in that age group.

Associate Professor Tony Wall, an expert on pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Otago, explained that there were more cases of children just because they were more infected in the wider community.

“I don’t think anyone thinks that a variant of Delta is causing a more serious illness in a child, but obviously it’s a fairly early stage and people are watching it carefully.”

For example, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is actively investigating the potential caused by this variant. Severe illness in adults and children.

Dr. Nicky Turner, director of the Immune Advisory Center, said there were signs that children aged 12 to 15 were contracting the delta mutant more severely, but with less serious effects than in the elderly group.

However, according to Walls, UK data suggest that children under the age of 16 “have no new concerns” and may be affected by the delta variant.

British At the end of July, An estimated 1.72% of children between the ages of 2 and 11 were positive, while an estimated 3.21% of children between the ages of 12 and 16 were positive. Last month, these numbers were 0.91 percent and 1.25 percent, respectively.

Children too hospitalization At Covid-19. In the week ending August 1, there were 3.12 hospitalizations per 100,000 children aged 0-4 and 1.08 children aged 5-14.

Nonetheless, Walls said children are still “low” likely to be hospitalized for a serious illness caused by Covid-19.

“The risk of having a child who is severe enough to lead to hospitalization is much lower than that of an adult.

“My colleagues in the UK are generally reassured that there are still relatively few children hospitalized in Covid. This is the case for the first and early waves, even for the Delta variant that spans the UK. It’s the same. In general, it’s pretty reassuring. “

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, the number of child hospitalizations in the United States has also increased, which is comparable to the increase in the number of cases.

“More infections mean more children are hospitalized,” he says. Said at a recent White House press conference..

hospitalization Children under the age of 17 in the United States increased by an average of 27.3% in the week leading up to August 10. Last week there was an average increase of 46.3%.

One of the recent preprint surveys We estimated the age-specific frequency of severe, severe, and fatal illnesses from the University of the Republic of Uruguay, which has not yet been peer-reviewed.

We found that children aged 0-9 years were 0.094 percent more likely to get serious illness, 0.008 percent more likely to be seriously ill, and virtually unlikely to die from the virus (0.00048 percent). The risk was increased in the age group of 10-19 years. It is 0.2 percent for severe illness, 0.021 percent for serious illness, and 0.0018 percent for fatal illness.

Some have expressed concern about the reopening of the New Zealand border and the potential impact it may have on children under the age of 16 who have not yet been vaccinated.

Amanda Kvalsvig, Senior Research Fellow, Faculty of Public Health, University of Otago, Said before thing Planning vaccinations for children up to 12 years had to be done “immediately”..

However, vaccination is unlikely to have such a significant impact on its demographics, Australian study.. Cases may be reported in that age group if an outbreak occurs, with or without vaccination of teenagers aged 12 to 15 years. The border has been reopened.. Some can even be terrible.

“Young people aren’t affected that much, but when many people get the disease, some get worse,” Turner said.

Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images Dr. Nicky Turner, director of the Immune Advisory Center, said increasing hospitalization for children is purely a “game of numbers.”

She described it simply as a “game of numbers.”

According to Dr. Jin Russell, Auckland’s developmental pediatrician and candidate for a PhD in epidemiology, some groups of children and teenagers were at higher risk of hospitalization than others.

People with comorbidities such as lung, heart, and neurological disorders, or obese people, are at greater risk, as are children living in rural areas, Maori and Pacific children, and children with socio-economic disadvantages. Was exposed.

However, the overall risk of serious consequences for children is likely to remain “very low,” Walls explained. As people grew older, risk increased exponentially. As a result, the youngest children were least likely to become seriously ill or die of Covid-19.

Modeling from the Doherty Institute in AustraliaVaccinations aged 12 to 15 years provided to the Australian Government have been found to “substantially change the expected overall health outcomes” of the population. For example, 80% of the eligible Australian population was vaccinated, so vaccination of teens aged 12 to 15 reduced the chances of infection with the Delta variant in all adults by only 0.1. ..

Vaccination of teenagers is a “minor benefit” in terms of reaching herd immunity, Turner said.

From an impartial point of view, Turner said it was good to vaccinate the whole family at the same time. But we had to prioritize vulnerable people.

Mr. Walls agreed: “I think vaccines between the ages of 12 and 15 are a good idea for protecting individuals. As a country, we should focus on vaccination of the elderly and vulnerable people before moving on to vaccination. I think it’s 12 to 15 years old.

“It will have a far greater impact in reducing severe illness and illness than other interventions.”

However, other interventions were still needed. Kvalsvig emphasized the importance of monitoring classroom CO2 levels and opening windows when levels rise to minimize the risk to unvaccinated teens at school. Ventilation and filtration system, Wearing a mask.

“There are many steps we can take now to minimize children’s rebreathing of each other’s air.”