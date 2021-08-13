Covid-19 case increases US order for monoclonal antibodies by 1200%





HHS said the number of doctors using a treatment, also known as mAb, has increased recently. Earlier this year The federal government sent thousands of doses to the state, but many were sitting on shelves due to the complex logistics of how doctors managed treatment.

HHS said that as of August 6, the latest date they have numbers, almost half of the distributed supply is in use. Treatments have been used in new places and places that have not been active until recently.

“At this point, there are many products available on existing and new sites,” an HHS spokeswoman told CNN. “They can order products as needed and encourage the site to order as much as they want, based on two-week utilization.”

Between July 1st and August 5th, over 203,000 patient courses were ordered nationwide. Region 4 states, including Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina, have ordered approximately 81,000 patient courses. Region 6 states, including Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, have ordered approximately 77,000.

Dr. Marcella Nunes-Smith, senior adviser to the White House Covid-19 response team, said at a press conference Thursday that more than 600,000 people have been treated in the United States since the pandemic began. “Monclonal antibodies work, are safe, are free, and help keep people away from the hospital and stay alive,” she said. Nunez-Smith used as evidence the examples of two Arizona antibody treatment sites recently set up by the federal team. “None of the Covid-positive patients treated by the Arizona team so far required hospitalization after their treatment,” Nunez Smith said. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said On Thursday, rapid response units in Jacksonville and other parts of the state will deliver antibody therapy and use the Jacksonville program as a model. The strike team also brings treatment to the care facility. Nunez-Smith has confirmed that the federal government has surged shipments to Florida. Florida shipments have increased more than eight-fold in the past month. “This is the most effective treatment I have ever encountered for people infected with Covid-19,” said DeSantis. “This can reduce the chances of hospitalization if applied early and properly.” the study show Monoclonal antibodies are very effective in preventing high-risk patients from developing severe Covid-19 symptoms, but getting antibody treatment is not as easy as swallowing tablets. Because of the need to inject antibodies made in these laboratories, the medical facility needs dedicated staff and space to administer the antibodies to the patient. Emergency Use Authorization Covid-19 treatment is provided by Regeneron, GlaxoSmithKline, and Eli Lilly. Treatment is available for patients over 12 years of age. HHS said it is working with the state to help increase access as part of its Covid-19 surge response. We also provide technical assistance and work directly with the healthcare system to expand our antibody treatment programs. Regeneron has confirmed to CNN that orders for dual antibody therapy have “significantly increased” in recent weeks. “Previously, we estimated that less than 5% of eligible patients received mAbs, but now we feel close to 30%,” a Regeneron spokeswoman emailed CNN on Thursday. rice field. “Until the week of July 19, the average dose was less than 25K per week, but in the last two weeks it was above 50K and 100K, respectively.” In April, the US Food and Drug Administration revoked an emergency use authorization and suspended the distribution of Eli Lilly’s antibody treatment gamlanivimab. This is because it had no effect on mutants distributed in the United States. In June, HHS announced a suspension of distribution of Lily’s other treatment, etesebimab, and a combination of the two monoclonal antibodies. Neither worked well for gamma and beta mutants. Lily told CNN Thursday that she had nothing to add to this topic.

