BC records 513 new cases of COVID-19, so the highest 7-day average since May

British Columbia announced 513 new COVID-19 cases and another death on Thursday as the 7-day moving average of new cases in the state rose to the highest level since May 21. ..

In a written statement, the State Department of Health stated that there are currently 3,834 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in British Columbia.

A total of 81 people are hospitalized and 33 are in the intensive care unit.

Overall hospitalizations usually lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, with 58 hospitalized for the disease last Thursday, doubling the 2021 lows 18 days ago.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit has increased by about 57% from 21 a week ago. This is the highest number of COVID-19 ICU patients in British Columbia since June 30.

The state’s death toll from the disease is currently 1,779 of the 154,362 cases identified so far.

To date, more than 7 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including 3.3 million second doses.

Rapidly increasing incidents

In British Columbia, COVID-19 cases have increased by 1,000% in the last five weeks, with the Interior Health area accounting for nearly half of the new daily cases in the state. One death recorded on Thursday was inside BC.

However, the numbers are increasing in other regions as well.

The breakdown of new cases by region is as follows.

There are 271 new cases of interior health and 2,199 active cases.

Fraser Health has 108 new cases and 750 active cases.

There are 92 new cases and 539 active cases at Vancouver Coastal Health.

Island Health has 29 new cases and 220 active cases.

There are 13 new cases and 116 active cases in Northern Health.

There are no new cases for people residing outside Canada, a group with 10 active cases.

State to contain the virus and increase the number of fully vaccinated British Columbia citizens Shortened the interval Between the first and second doses of the vaccine from 7 weeks to 28 days on Monday.

State Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Announced on Thursday Assisted Living and long-term care workers will now need to be vaccinated.

Currently, there are eight COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care in the state. All workers must be fully vaccinated by October 12th.

“This additional step enhances the safety and protection of everyone engaged in long-term care,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix as federal authority. Consider similar measures For civil servants.

British Columbia citizens over the age of 12 who are not yet immunized can register in three ways:

People can also be immunized at walk-in clinics throughout the state.