Health
BC records 513 new cases of COVID-19, so the highest 7-day average since May
British Columbia announced 513 new COVID-19 cases and another death on Thursday as the 7-day moving average of new cases in the state rose to the highest level since May 21. ..
In a written statement, the State Department of Health stated that there are currently 3,834 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in British Columbia.
A total of 81 people are hospitalized and 33 are in the intensive care unit.
Overall hospitalizations usually lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, with 58 hospitalized for the disease last Thursday, doubling the 2021 lows 18 days ago.
The number of patients in the intensive care unit has increased by about 57% from 21 a week ago. This is the highest number of COVID-19 ICU patients in British Columbia since June 30.
The state’s death toll from the disease is currently 1,779 of the 154,362 cases identified so far.
To date, more than 7 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including 3.3 million second doses.
Rapidly increasing incidents
In British Columbia, COVID-19 cases have increased by 1,000% in the last five weeks, with the Interior Health area accounting for nearly half of the new daily cases in the state. One death recorded on Thursday was inside BC.
However, the numbers are increasing in other regions as well.
The breakdown of new cases by region is as follows.
- There are 271 new cases of interior health and 2,199 active cases.
- Fraser Health has 108 new cases and 750 active cases.
- There are 92 new cases and 539 active cases at Vancouver Coastal Health.
- Island Health has 29 new cases and 220 active cases.
- There are 13 new cases and 116 active cases in Northern Health.
- There are no new cases for people residing outside Canada, a group with 10 active cases.
State to contain the virus and increase the number of fully vaccinated British Columbia citizens Shortened the interval Between the first and second doses of the vaccine from 7 weeks to 28 days on Monday.
State Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Announced on Thursday Assisted Living and long-term care workers will now need to be vaccinated.
Currently, there are eight COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care in the state. All workers must be fully vaccinated by October 12th.
“This additional step enhances the safety and protection of everyone engaged in long-term care,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix as federal authority. Consider similar measures For civil servants.
British Columbia citizens over the age of 12 who are not yet immunized can register in three ways:
People can also be immunized at walk-in clinics throughout the state.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-19-update-aug12-1.6138779
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]