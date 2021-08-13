The new Covid vaccine mimics the shape of the virus and provides strong protection: research





Scientists have developed a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate that mimics the shape of the virus and triggers a strong antibody response in animals. In a study published in the journal ACS Central Science, researchers found nanos that mimic SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by displaying multiple copies of the receptor-binding domain (RBD) antigen. The particles immunized the mouse. Most protein-based vaccines train the immune system to recognize RBD, which is part of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that the virus uses to invade and infect human cells. reference: Mumbai Records First Death from Covid-19 Delta Plus Variant Peplomers bind to ACE-2 receptors on the surface of host cells that act as gateways for viral invasion. However, not all vaccines elicit both antibody and T cell responses, both of which are thought to be important for long-lasting immunity. Researchers at the University of Chicago have previously developed a vaccine delivery tool called polymersomes, self-assembled spherical nanoparticles that can encapsulate antigens and adjuvants, and have released them into immune cells. An adjuvant is a helper molecule that boosts the immune response. Researchers said polymersomes induce strong T cell immunity. reference: Covid may get almost childhood illness in a few years: Study The team wondered if the antibody response could be further improved by manipulating the nanoparticles to mimic the virus by displaying multiple copies of the RBD on the surface. Researchers have created polymersomes similar in size to SARS-CoV-2 and decorated them with many RBDs. After characterizing the nanoparticles in the laboratory, they injected them into mice with separate polymersomes containing an adjuvant, administered twice at 3-week intervals. For comparison, they immunized another group of mice with RBD-encapsulated polymersomes, along with nanoparticles containing an adjuvant. Both groups of mice produced high levels of RBD-specific antibodies, but only surface-decorated polymersomes produced neutralizing antibodies that prevented intracellular SARS-CoV-2 infection. Both surface-decorated RBD and encapsulated RBD evoked a strong T cell response, the researchers said. The new vaccine still needs to be tested for safety and efficacy in humans, but they said it could be advantageous over mRNA vaccines for widespread distribution in resource-constrained areas. .. This is because the surface-decorated polymersomes are stable and active in the refrigerator for at least 6 months, the researchers said. In contrast, mRNA vaccines require sub-zero temperature storage, they added. Read again | Vaccinated people can spread the DeltaCovid mutant and have the same viral load as unvaccinated people Read again | US clears additional Covid-19 vaccine dose for people with weak immune system

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/coronavirus-outbreak/story/new-covid-vaccine-virus-shape-provide-robust-protection-study-details-1840492-2021-08-13 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

