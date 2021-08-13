Philippines is currently at low risk of Marburg virus disease – DOH





The Philippines is now at low risk of illness caused by the Marburg virus, an infectious hemorrhagic fever virus similar to Ebola, the Ministry of Health (DOH) said a new case was detected in Africa on Friday. “It’s possible, but of course we want to defend the border again, so I’d like to pay close attention to this. Currently, the risk of being a threat to us is very low,” Health said. Deputy Secretary Maria Rosario Vergueile said at the briefing. (It’s possible, but of course I want to protect the border again, so I’d like to pay close attention. So far, it’s a threat to us and the risk is very low.) Recently, Cases of Marburg virus disease Detected in West Africa. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Marburg virus was first detected in 1967 It is also “clinically similar” to the Ebola virus and, rarely, can “cause an outbreak with high mortality”. According to WHO, human Marburg virus disease was initially due to long-term exposure to mines and caves inhabited by colonies of flying foxes. The virus spreads through person-to-person transmission through direct contact with the body fluids of infected people. Vergeire also states that the incubation period for Marburg virus disease is three weeks, which increases the likelihood of infection, according to experts. WHO said there are currently no vaccines or antiviral treatments for Marburg virus disease, but supportive and symptomatic treatments can help improve survival. —LBG, GMA News

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/news/nation/799221/philippines-currently-at-low-risk-for-marburg-virus-disease-doh/story/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos