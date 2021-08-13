Local doctors and nurses begging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News

Hospitals in Jackson and Josephine counties are flooded with patients due to the proliferation of COVID-19 cases.Mail tribute file photo

Patient surge overwhelms Josephine County hospital Jackson

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Rogue Valley, choosing not to be vaccinated is the same as choosing to get drunk.

It was a frank message from Dr. Leona O’Keefe on Thursday.

“If you choose to drink too much and choose to drive, you may return home unharmed, or you may feel the pain of ticket prices or the pain of time in jail, but you will recover. Or, a car accident that could get inside can seriously hurt or kill you and those around you, “said O’Keefe, deputy public health officer at Josephine County Public Health Service.

People can save lives by choosing not to drive drunk — and they can save lives by being vaccinated and wearing masks, she said.

Doctors and public health workers in Jackson and Josephine County joined forces at a press conference on Thursday to include hospitals, health workers, COVID-19 patients, and people with other medical conditions who are in desperate need of delayed medical care. He elaborated on the dire situation he was facing.

Jackson County reported 416 new COVID-19 cases that broke the record on Wednesday, while Josephine County recorded 133 new cases.

At least 149 people with COVID-19 are at Asante’s three Rogue Valley Hospitals and Providence Medford Medical Center, according to Thursday’s state data, which may be behind actual hospitalization.

Asante Hospital alone has 128 COVID-19 patients, 39 of whom are in the emergency room and 23 in the ventilator, registered nurses and deputy nurses at the Asantelog Community Medical Center and Ashland Community Hospital. President Amanda Kotler said Thursday.

People who are not vaccinated are much more likely to be hospitalized than those who are vaccinated.

“More than 94% of these patients are unvaccinated. These COVID patients are younger and sick than ever,” Kotler said of current patients admitted locally with COVID-19. ..

All four hospitals in Jackson and Josephine counties are flooded, with patients filling hospital beds, emergency rooms, corridors, and operating rooms where surgery has been cancelled.

The patient has no privacy in the corridor. Dr. Jason Cool, Chief Medical Officer at Providence Medford Medical Center, is needed because medical device beeps and alarms around him alerting doctors and nurses to low oxygen levels and other problems. I can’t take a rest.

This week, Jackson and Josephine counties have collaborated to request a field hospital, health care workers, and ventilator from the state. Ventilators have flowed into Rogue Valley, but it’s not yet clear when a field hospital can be established. The state is considering four field hospitals in Oregon.

Meanwhile, patients with COVID-19 and other emergencies are facing hospital conditions that were previously unthinkable.

According to Kotler, people with injuries, heart attacks, strokes and other emergencies have arrived in the hospital, with dozens already waiting in front of them.

“You wait 6 hours and then are drawn behind the emergency department. You are often put in a bed in the hallway and stay there for 24 hours. Not only that, you are 10, 20, 30, 40. People are waiting for the bed, “she said.

The hospital canceled the surgery unless the person died within a few days without worrying about it.

“Imagine you are a patient sitting with a doctor and the doctor told you that you have cancer, have heart disease, or have stroke symptoms and need surgery.” please. In the previous world, you would have had the surgery in a few days, and now you are told, “We can’t accept you. It can’t.” One Dr. Jamie Greboski said.

He said doctors couldn’t tell patients when they could have surgery.

According to Kotler, Asante had to refuse more than 350 surgeries.

“It’s 350 people who may have been in pain or in need of life-saving treatment and had to wait. What this means is that you’re in our hospital for some reason. If you come, we may not be able to help you, “she said.

According to Kotler, physically and mentally tired healthcare professionals are making 12-hour, 16-hour, and 20-hour shifts because they struggle to care for a surge in patients.

“You look at them and after their shift they are almost capricious. They are very tired and traumatized by what they have endured,” she said.

Patients do not have access to visitor or family support. When they die, health care workers try to help them receive a farewell message to their loved ones, she said.

“I also think this topic is disruptive,” Kotler said. “That’s why our healthcare professionals accept people’s opinions and anger at viruses and orders.”

Coeur said the COVID-19 pandemic tensions have forced many nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals into early retirement and other areas.

He said workers are traumatized by what they see as patients get sick and die. Meanwhile, very loud people in the community are opposed to vaccination.

Rogue Valley hospitals are looking for people’s beds far away from San Francisco and Spokane, officials said.

“This is by far the worst we’ve seen since COVID began. It’s worth noting that this is the worst we’ve seen in our hospital. Perhaps so far. “It won’t be there,” said Mike Weber, Josephine County Public Health Manager. We must get together because we all know that we can remember when we put so much pressure on the healthcare system. Please ensure your safety. “

Countries that have already been wiped out by the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 generally peak and then reach a plateau for 5-8 weeks before the number of cases declines, O’Keefe said.

No one yet knows when Jackson and Josephine counties will peak.

Large events such as social gatherings, Josephine County fairs, and resumption of school activities could continue to cause a surge in incidents, according to local health officials.

“Vaccination can stop this. It can prevent people from really getting sick, it can stop the number of cases we are seeing and it gets sick in our hospital You can reduce the number of people, “said Dr. Jim Shames of Jackson County, a health officer.

For information on how to get vaccinated in Jackson County, see. jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19/Vaccine-planned..

