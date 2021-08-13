Hospitalization with Covid-19 has skyrocketed again, but this time it’s not

Florida and Louisiana are currently reporting a record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations, and other states are close. In Mississippi and Arkansas, daily admission is over 87% of its previous peak, and in Oregon, Alabama, and Washington, daily admission is over 75% of its peak.

However, patients admitted to Covid-19 this summer tend to be younger than the previous surge. And because of the widespread availability of vaccines, they are also mostly preventable.

Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri has surpassed the record high number of Covid-19 patients more than once in the past two weeks, according to hospital director Jeremy Drinkwitz.

Things are very different from last time, he says.

“When it comes to the very clear difference, the age of the patient for us,” Drinkwitz told CNN. He said the hospital recently had three patients between the ages of 30 and 40, multiple patients in their 40s, and some in their 50s and 60s using ventilators. ..

“We didn’t do it when we had the first big spike in November,” Drinkwitz said. “We didn’t have that young population. It was an older population.”

Now he said, there are fewer older patients. “We don’t see that much. We’re a few, but it’s nowhere close to the young population,” Drinkwitz said.

The hospitalization rate for the elderly is still the highest, but the difference is smaller than before.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recent hospitalization rates for older people over the age of 70 are about one-quarter of January. However, the hospitalization rate for young adults is about the same as in January.

In fact, according to CDC data, hospitalization rates for adults aged 30-39 are the highest ever.

In addition, the hospitalization rate for children under the age of 18 is the highest ever, so the hospitalization rate for children is higher than in January.

In some states, including Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Louisiana, federal data show that the number of children hospitalized in Covid-19 has more than doubled in the past week. ..

However, as they are eligible to be vaccinated with Covid-19 every 12 years and older, experts have various concerns about this new wave of hospitalizations.

In the early days of the pandemic, there weren’t enough tools to care for patients, and doctors didn’t know if what they were doing for them was right, O’Neill Pike, Chief Medical Officer at the Jackson North Medical Center. He told CNN that the Jackson Health System in Florida. As a critical care and internal medicine doctor, he took care of the patient himself in the early stages of the pandemic from March to October last year.

“Now my biggest concern is that we have a very good tool. There is a vaccine. Vaccines are very effective because they are related to the prevention of severe illness and death. It has been proven, “he said. “It doesn’t necessarily prevent the transmission of the virus, but it does prevent serious illnesses that require hospitalization and death, and the concern is that the community still hesitates.”

Pike said he understands this hesitation to some extent, but the best way to see it is to make the vaccine look like a dam.

“We are in the Flood of this Flood, and what we are doing about trying with the medicines we have been trying for months is basically a glass of water from this flood. It’s a scoop, “he said. “But vaccines are like dams, and vaccines can do much more to prevent the floods we are seeing now, and that’s the essence of it.”

Florida has the highest hospitalization rates in the country, according to the latest HHS data. In Florida, more than 65 out of every 100,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, and one in 1,500 state citizens is hospitalized. This is more than three times that of the whole country.

According to a CNN analysis of CDC and HHS data, vaccination rates are lower than average in all above-average states, including Florida.

And it’s damaging a health care system that’s been running at full power for a year and a half, Pike says.

“We thought we were a little around the corner about this, and here we are back,” he said. “Obviously, what we feel is inferior to patients and their families, but caring for patients with the same illness as we thought is overwhelming for the staff. I May have come to an end. ”

In Arkansas, Covid-19 has more than double the hospitalization rate nationwide, making it the fifth highest in the country. Child hospitalization rates are higher than in previous states. However, the hospitalization rate for young adults under the age of 30 who are eligible for vaccination for months is similar.

Dr. Stephen Met, CEO of UAMS Health in Arkansas, said low vaccination rates were the “most important” factor in the recent increase in hospitalizations.

Like Joplin’s Mercy Hospital, UAMS has recently surpassed a record high number of hospitalizations in a pandemic. The majority of patients admitted to Covid with UAMS are either completely unvaccinated or completely unvaccinated, Met said. And the vaccinated patients have so far had a serious underlying medical condition.

“We knew there was another wave, but we might have settled on the false sense of security that we would vaccinate enough Americans, or Arkansas, to not have too high a wave. I don’t know, “Met said. “So we were ready, but not for this degree of manifestation of this wave.”

Other key factors, according to Met, include various characteristics of the delta mutant, mitigation of public health measures, and general pandemic fatigue of the general public.

Vaccination rates in the United States have risen in recent weeks, and experts say there is a tendency to continue to curb the current Covid-19 cases and the surge in hospitalizations.

“We love our community, we love our neighbors and friends here, and our community. We are here to serve them. That is why we give their lives. Fighting like hell to save. 30s and 40s have a chance to live a fulfilling life, so after they get infected with this virus we will do everything we can to help them. “We say,” Drinkwitz said.

However, medical professionals need the help of the community.

“I ask people to actually open their eyes and understand what’s going on. Hospitals and medical care are challenges, community capacity issues, and we Has to do something, “Drinkwitz said. “I need help from the other side. I need to be vaccinated. And if they can’t wrap their hearts, wear masks, social distances, what we know. ”