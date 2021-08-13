Florida woman Kristen McMullen dies of COVID-19 days after childbirth





A COVID-19 patient in Florida died a few days after giving birth by emergency caesarean section. According to NBC News, Kristen McMullen, 30, was fighting the virus and pneumonia for two weeks before her death last Friday. She gave birth to her daughter, Summer Rain, on July 27, six days after her first hospitalization with COVID-19. After giving birth, she was transferred to the ICU and eventually placed on a ventilator before getting sick, Outlet said. “In the first week, to be honest, Kristen’s main concern was summer and to make sure she was okay,” her aunt Melissa Siverson told the network. “She never got sick, and we thought, like many people, would disappear as soon as this happened,” said uncle James Siverson. “With many young people-because she was only 30-she went through it and came back to take charge of her life.” According to the article, Syversons said the baby’s summer was healthy and “definitely brings joy” to the devastated family, including Kristen’s widowed husband Keith. They reportedly did not identify whether McMullen was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. “We personally feel whether pregnant women are. [vaccinated] Or, with or without masks, I feel they are at great risk of being fatal to them and their babies, “says Melissa Siverson. .. On Wednesday, the CDC will be back again Encourages pregnant women Jab was obtained by citing data showing that 2,500 women did not have an increased risk of miscarriage if they received at least one Pfizer or Moderna vaccine 20 weeks before pregnancy. Federal officials said less than a quarter of pregnant women in the United States received at least one dose, far less than 71% of adults in the United States who received at least one injection.

