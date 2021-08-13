Health
The surge in COVID-19 continues in Maine, with 215 new cases.
State health officials reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This is the third consecutive day of at least 200 cases, as highly infectious delta mutants continue to pass through Maine.
One more death was also reported.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, the 7-day moving average is now 170 cases, more than double that of just two weeks ago, up from an average of 24 cases last month.
As of Friday, 15 of 16 counties in Maine meet the US CDC’s definition of high or parenchymal infections, and masks are recommended indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The new infection rates are highest in the Waldo, Penobscot and Piscataquis counties. Only Kennebec County has yet to reach a substantial threshold.
Over 90% of all counties fall into these categories across the United States, with low-vaccination states being the hardest hit. Many southern state hospitals are flooded with COVID-19 patients.
Since the first case was reported in Maine just 17 months ago, there have been 72,333 confirmed or possible cases of COVID-19 and 904 deaths. Both are one of the lowest per capita in any state.
Hospitalizations were not updated on Friday morning, but as of Thursday, there were 67 COVID-19 inpatients, 30 of whom were critical care and 15 were ventilators. The total is the highest since June 6th..
As the state is working on this latest wave of new cases, more and more efforts are underway to impose vaccine obligations.
Governor Janet Mills announced Thursday that all healthcare workers need vaccination By October 1st. This includes staff in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, etc.
In addition, the Main Community College System has announced that all students must be vaccinated before starting classes and has joined the ever-growing list of universities to impose vaccination obligations.
“The latest information on Delta Variants reveals that vaccination must be requested to keep the community as safe as possible,” MCCS President David Diggler said in a statement.
Many music venues and promoters across the country are beginning to implement vaccine obligations or proof of negative COVID-19 testing to attend the show. More and more private companies are also making vaccines a condition of employment.
There were some groundbreaking cases in fully vaccinated people, but the overwhelming majority were among unvaccinated people.
There have been 36,785 cases since the vaccine became available in Maine. Of these, 712 were fully vaccinated, less than 2%. Similarly, of the 816 people who have been hospitalized in Maine since the vaccine became available, only 32 (or about 4 percent) were fully vaccinated.
In Maine, vaccination rates have slowed significantly since mid-June, but have increased slightly in recent weeks due to an increase in cases. As of Friday, 824,626 people were receiving a final dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This accounts for 61.4% of all residents and 69.6% of qualified 12 years and older.
Overall, young residents are much more reluctant to get vaccinated. 82% of people are over 50 years old. Between the ages of 12 and 49, that percentage drops to 57 percent.
Rural conservative counties have a much lower rate than maine coastal counties, and there is also wide geographic disparity, indicating that they tend to be more progressively distorted. Cumberland County has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated eligible residents, at 82%, while the four counties of Somerset, Piscataquis, Franklin and Oxford have not yet reached 60% of eligible individuals. Hmm.
According to Bloomberg, Maine is still tracking only Vermont and Massachusetts among the states with the highest vaccination rates.
This story will be updated.
Related article
Sources
2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/08/13/covid-19-surge-continues-in-maine-with-215-new-cases/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
The user name / password is invalid.
Please check your email to confirm your registration and complete.
Please use the form below to reset your password. When you send an email for your account, you will receive an email with a reset code.