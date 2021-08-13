The predominant delta in Michigan. 99% of specimens identified as mutants in the last 4 weeks

In the last four weeks, 99% of the analyzed COVID-19-positive specimens have been identified as Michigan delta variants, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

There were 350 cases from 50 counties identified as highly infectious strains, and the state reported on Monday, August 9, in MICOVID response data and modeling updates. This is a 50% increase from the last update on August 2, which had 233 cases in 39 counties.

“In Michigan, Delta is rapidly becoming the predominant variant, contributing to the current increase in case numbers and hospitalizations,” the report said.

Cases of Delta have been identified in all counties except the four counties in the lower half of the state (Monroe, Eaton, Ionia, and Mecosta), descending from Huron County at the tip of the thumb across Michigan.

Few counties have been identified in northern Michigan, and subspecies have only been identified in five counties on the Upper Peninsula (Gogebic, Marquette, Dickinson, Delta, and Horton).

According to the state, five of the 87 major cases related to the Faster Horses Country Music Festival, a large concert party at the Michigan International Speedway in July, were identified as Delta.

However, the ability to estimate prevalence is limited. Few specimens are submitted for gene sequencing to determine mutants, testing is time consuming and lagging behind in actual dissemination.

According to the state, Alpha, the predecessor of Delta, which hit Michigan last spring, now accounts for less than 1% of sequenced tests in the state.

Health officials have blamed Delta for a universal or near-universal increase in COVID-19 metrics.

In late June, everything looked fine. The 7-day average of new cases was about 100, with a very low percentage of positives, but the number of cases increased in the weeks that followed. On Wednesday, there were an average of more than 1,130 new cases over a seven-day period, and there were 859 patients in the hospital.

About a week ago, an average of 693 cases per week, 513 people were hospitalized for the virus.

Related: See Michigan County, which is most vulnerable to COVID-19 delta variants

Health experts say the unvaccinated population is particularly vulnerable to delta mutants.

About 5.1 million people over the age of 12 in Michigan, about 59%, are vaccinated with at least the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 55% are fully vaccinated. Health experts say that in some counties, the incidence is low and can lead to pockets of outbreaks.

The vaccine is slightly less effective against delta mutants, but is still very effective. A study by the New England Journal of Medicine found that the most commonly administered vaccine in Michigan, the Pfizer vaccine, was 88% more effective than the delta mutant vaccine. This is compared to a 95% effect on alpha variants. An Israeli study found it to be less effective – 64%, said Dr. Matthew Simms, director of infection prevention research at Royal Oak-based Beaumont Health.

Of those who were hospitalized for the virus and died of COVID-19, 95% were unvaccinated, the state reported in a Monday update.

Studies have shown that infected vaccinated people are much less likely to experience serious illness or death.

“It’s an incredible amount of protection that the vaccine gives you and gives it to everyone,” Sims said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, In a slideshow leaked to the Washington Post, More contagious than smallpox, colds and seasonal flu, called delta mutants, as infectious as chickenpox.

Vaccinated people can become infected with the virus and spread, but groundbreaking cases are rare. Only about 0.17% of the vaccinated Michigan population tested positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks after the final dose.

Read more on MLive:

Vaccinated people can spread the virus, but they are still well protected from serious illness, death, the CDC says.

The CDC states that vaccination of pregnant women is “more urgent than ever.”

Michigan counties with high COVID infections have doubled and need further masking

Michigan has reported a total of 2,786 new cases of coronavirus over the two days from Tuesday, August 10 to Wednesday, August 11.

Toddlers have seen the largest increase in Michigan COVID cases in recent weeks

With more than 130,000 first Covid shots in July, authorities are promoting the success of the Michigan vaccine lottery.

Michigan Updates COVID-19 Guidance for Schools