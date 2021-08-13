British Columbia Women Who Have Dad Infected With COVID-19 for Long-term Care Welcome Vaccine Mandatory

Connect with us

TSAWWASSEN (CityNews) —Women whose fully vaccinated fathers have been infected with COVID-19 in long-term care will be alive when other British Columbia families are required to immunize state workers. I hope to escape the “fear” that I have.

On August 7, Kirsten Langan says he learned that workers had tested positive for the virus at his father’s Tsawwassen care home. All residents were tested and her dad with severe Alzheimer’s disease was negative. Three days later she received a phone call she was afraid of.

“I’m very worried about how the virus will affect him. I’m overwhelmed by the fact that I can’t see him every day like I used to. Now all the residents are trapped in their room. , Everyone’s visits have been interrupted. I don’t think they can really understand how devastating it is unless someone has a family caring for them, “she told City News. Told.

“In the end, he may not achieve it yet. In the best scenario he is quarantined for 14 days. In the worst scenario he is allowed to visit if he is on the bed of death. As I was told, you need to be completely dressed and wear masks, gowns and gloves.

On Thursday, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that vaccines would be required for all workers and volunteers in long-term care and livelihood support facilities. Proof of immunization will be required from October 12th. Dix described it as a “necessary step” to prevent “disruptive” outbreaks associated with Delta variants and unvaccinated people. Currently, there are 8 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

“I wish it had happened earlier, but I am grateful that the caregiver is obliged to vaccinate. I hope no one needs to experience the horror that the family is experiencing now. . “

Langan said he was still shocked that his father was infected with the virus despite being vaccinated, and that the immune system could be severely compromised depending on how advanced the disease was. thinking about. She suspects that staff who tested positive might not have been vaccinated.

“The message I want to convey to the residents to the care workers is to vaccinate people like a father with 10 grandchildren and a father with a wife and 4 children who love him. Because he has a COVID, “she says.

The BC Care Providers Association has advocated essential vaccines. CEO Terry Lake said families like Lanagan, who have loved ones in long-term care facilities, are driving this policy.

“I’ve heard from many families that it’s unbelievable that vaccination with COVID-19 is not a requirement for long-term care,” he said in June.

“We have seen the fatal consequences of respiratory viruses like COVID-19.”

Report released in March Before the Delta variant became established, it was found that approximately 10% of Canada’s COVID-19 infections were resident in long-term care facilities. However, 69% of people who die from the virus are residents of these facilities, well above the international average of 41%.

Lake says his association welcomes Thursday’s announcement.

“Given the intensity of this variant, we [long-term care] Or life support should be vaccinated. “

Mike Old, a spokesman for Hospital Employees’ Union, representing 50,000 healthcare professionals, states that the majority of members are vaccinated. Old also says that encouraging education is preferable to obligation.

“Vaccination is important, it’s an act of solidarity with patients, residents, colleagues, and people who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons,” he says.

“State health doctors have determined that essential vaccines are currently needed in connection with this pandemic health emergency. As we have been doing since March 2020, we have given her members. We encourage you to follow the instructions of. “

According to Old, some HEU-sized unions are dissatisfied with the policy.

“Vaccine policy will be controversial. Some members have good policies and some do not.”

