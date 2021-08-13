West Nile virus test positive for multiple Colorados, “dramatic increase” in mosquito cases – CBS Denver

(CBS4) – After weeks of growing concern about the spread of the West Nile virus in mosquito populations in northern Colorado, health officials in Larimer County have identified human cases of the virus.

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas learned last week that at least three people tested positive for West Nile virus in northern Colorado.

Natural resource experts at Fort Collins have recently stated that the spread of the virus in mosquito populations has “dramatically increased.” In Fort Collins alone, mosquito counts have seen the virus spread five times its original size in recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, two of the city’s 53 mosquito coils were positive for West Nile fever, said Matt Parker, Fort Collins’ natural region supervisor. In a recent test this week, 11 of the 53 traps were positive. Most of the positives were in the southeastern corner of the city, mainly west of I-25 and north of harmony.

Fort Collins launched a spray, also known as “fog,” on Thursday night to kill infected mosquitoes. Weld County has been spraying areas of concern for weeks as the problem continues.

West Nile virus is spread primarily by two specific mosquito species. The virus travels primarily between mosquito and bird populations and can, in rare cases, infect humans.

Thousands of Colorados have been tested positive for West Nile fever since official follow-up began a few years ago. Over 140 Coloradans died as a result of the virus. The majority of infected people can leave the hospital to fight the virus, but some need urgent treatment.

Experts say that by wearing long sleeves and trousers, throwing away buckets of water that may be sitting around, avoiding outdoor activities around dusk and dawn, and ensuring that repellents are applied. You can prevent infection with West Nile virus.