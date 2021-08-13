The FDA has approved additional vaccinations for certain immunocompromised people. Here’s what you need to know:





A one-year-old Arkansas father who was hospitalized for Covid-19 asked people to vaccinate, so other babies don’t have to suffer like their sons. Kyle Butrum said the most difficult part of their situation was that he couldn’t be in the hospital with his son Carter. “We can’t be there. That is, there is only one thing that can help you to have a sick child and be there, but due to hospital regulations and visitor restrictions, I can enter. I can’t even. I’m not responsible. The hospital for that. They’re just trying to protect their employees because they also have families. So I don’t blame them, but it’s It’s terrible. I can’t even communicate with the people who are trying to help, “he said on CNN’s” New Day. “ Butrum said Carter was taking oxygen and was “really touch-and-go.” “His doctor is still treating his lung buildup and is trying to get rid of it with respiratory therapy. And it’s going on. The good thing for him now is that he has had a fever for the past 24 hours. It’s a restraint, so that’s a good sign. I think what really hurt him most at this point is feeling tired outside of oxygen. As you know, it’s really hard for people who can’t sleep. That being said, babies are accustomed to sleeping, especially for those who do not understand the significance of the situation, “he said. Mr Butrum said he was grateful for the people reaching out for help, but said that “the seriousness of the situation is that there is nothing you can do to help me.” “I can’t go to the hospital. I can’t help him either. There’s nothing you can do to help your family …. the only thing you can do to prevent someone else from doing this. Is to get your vaccine so that other kids don’t have to do this, and another father doesn’t do that because another family doesn’t have to get rid of their kids behind the ambulance You have to stand and meet your son wondering if this is the last time because you can’t go with him. “That’s the way you can help me. I hate to say so frankly about it, but there’s nothing you can do to help me. The only thing you can do to help me That is to help the next person, “he continued. clock:

