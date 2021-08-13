TimesOC: Vaccines required for some workers due to COVID-19 surge in OC

Good morning. Times OC Newsletter..

It’s Friday the 13th of August. Ben Brazil provides the latest summary of Orange County news and events.

Another COVID-19 surge can be seen in Orange County. This is mainly due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

As of late Thursday afternoon, 497 people were hospitalized for the virus, the highest number in about six months. We are also back to increasing the number of cases per day. There were 465 cases reported on Thursday.

Reporters Rong Gong-Lin II and Luke Money I have written That number is not as high as the winter surge with 2,259 hospitalizations. But that remains the main source of concern.

California is taking action.

The state now requires locals visiting loved ones in Orange County hospitals, nursing homes, or long-term care facilities to show evidence of complete vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.Reporter Sarah Cardin I have written A health order has been issued to stop the rapidly spreading virus.

“Recent outbreaks in the medical setting are frequently followed by unvaccinated staff and indicate the risk of unvaccinated people at these facilities,” the order said. “Infection prevention measures need to be strengthened to protect patients to accommodate the dramatic increase in cases. [these] Facility. “

The state also requires school staff, including Orange County, to be vaccinated. The obligation is consistent with Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement that state employees and health care workers need to be vaccinated.

Reporter Religen I have written California health officials said the state is currently experiencing the fastest growth of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year.

“I think this is the right thing to do. I think it’s a sustainable way to keep the school open and deal with the greatest anxieties of parents like me … and it’s the school. Knows that is doing everything with their power to keep our children safe and our children healthy, “said Newsom.

Students arrive on the bus when they return to study directly at the Top of the World primary school. (Roger Wilson)

news

This week, Irvine approved an aggressive climate change solution, bringing the city to life. We pledged carbon neutrality first in Orange County and third in the state. As California begins to look for ways to become carbon-neutral by 2035, cities face the rapid adoption of their own climate action plans to help states reach their goals. The Irvine ACHIEVES resolution, which requires cities to reach a zero-carbon economy by 2030, will guide its climate action plan. Times OC

More than a year after Hector Hernandez was shot dead by police officers In his front yard, his family and friends were waiting for the results of his death investigation. When far away. Atty. Todd Spitzer’s office released the long-awaited report to the public last week, but did not achieve the justice they wanted. Instead, Spitzer’s investigation concluded that he would not be prosecuted against Fullerton Cpl. Jonathan Ferrell says he was justified by shooting and killing Hernandez. Times OC

The City of Hope, the center of cancer treatment and research, was only in Newport Beach. Since last year, it is expanding rapidly. This week, the center announced a partnership with Pacific Shores Medical Group, one of the country’s largest oncology / hematology medical groups and infusion programs. The Pacific Shores’ three Orange County locations will be part of the City of Hope network. Daily pilot

Laguna Beach City Council accused councilors of leaking confidential information this week From a closed session meeting. Councilor George Weiss apparently revealed information about the renovation of Hotel Laguna, which was not intended to be shared publicly. Weiss argued that the council needed to be more transparent during the council’s meetings so that important items were not hidden in private sessions. Daily pilot

West Nile virus detected in orange And Los Angeles County. The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District last week reported that a batch of Fullerton mosquitoes was positive for the virus. There are no human cases in Orange County. West Nile virus causes serious illness in about 1 in 150 people. LA Times

Life & Leisure

Irvine received $ 14.5 million this week to complete the Jeffrey Open Space Trail. It connects the coastline to the Santa Ana Mountains and the Cleveland National Forest. The trail is now 3.5 miles long and stretches from east to west along Jeffrey Road from Portra Parkway to 5 Freeways. With the new funds, we are now able to develop the last 1.5 miles. The trail pays homage to 500 years of local history, and exhibits along the trail provide a timeline up to 1510, when the first Spanish explorers arrived. However, the indigenous people were already here. Times OC

Jeffrey Open Space Trail on Trabco Road in Irvine. (Don Reach / Staff Photographer)

The opening of Paradise Dynasty at the South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa is one of the biggest. Orange County’s restaurant debuts with recent memories. People have lined up to enter a restaurant that specializes in dumplings. Based in Singapore, the business has restaurants in nine other countries, the first in the United States. Times OC

Segerstrom Center for the Arts hosts a Tuesday night dance series For the rest of August, at the outdoor Argyros Plaza. This week, participants had to test aerobic exercise in a capoeira class that blended martial arts, rhythm and song. Daily pilot

Sports

For Corona del Mar High School and Ocean View High School Both hired new coaches. Today, longtime assistant Jason Simco is in charge of CdM Sea Kings, and assistant coach Steve Harris has taken over Ocean View Seahawks. Daily pilot

Two Huntington Beach Youth Soccer Players Win All-CIF Honor This week after helping bring the team to this season’s Division 2 quarterfinals. Reed Fisher and Josh Lucas were the only players from the region to win honors in all categories within the section. Daily pilot

opinion

Columnist June Casagrande writes about what it needs For words that are added to the dictionary. Some words that have achieved that, but do not seem to be understood by the general public: Crisphead, Hanium, Axion, Buppy, Digerati. Daily pilot

This week’s question

Orange County is a large and diverse community with vibrant entertainment and tourism. However, the county has major hurdles to overcome, including homelessness, climate change, political corruption, and law enforcement illicit activity. Oh, and a pandemic. Please let us know what you think about these.

Every week, we ask new questions and post some of the answers in the following newsletter.

Last week we asked you: What are your thoughts on people who need to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine as businesses and local governments consider mandating the vaccine? explanation.

Here are some of the responses we got:

“It was summarized as the only thing left to save lives and have hope for a fully functioning society.” — Susan Eaton

“The problem is scientific, both personal freedom and the public good. Medicine tells us that vaccines and masking are the best tools to fight a pandemic, but believe this. Some people refuse or simply don’t want to comply with these findings. Well, guess what — both believers and denials are equally American. Shop freely wherever you like. Or you can vote as you like. Our democracy works when politicians represent all their members, and capitalism is when companies meet the needs of their customers. My hope is to find enough customers for a company to need the best tools we have. ”— Tim Holland

“Avoid freedom-dominated and mandatory vaccinations. Wearing and testing masks should be optional to keep your work going. Economical for people to be vaccinated without FDA approval Putting pressure is a real concern. What is the delay in approval? You may have missed the news, but what medical research companies are working on treating the disease? ”—Arlene. Bernholtz

This week’s question (answer within 75 words):

Are you planning to return to quarantine mode with the new COVID-19 surge? Why or why not? What other precautions do you take?

Send your answer to Ben [email protected]..

