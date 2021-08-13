Lambda COVID variants are in California: 5 things you need to know

So do Californians need to worry about this new variant? Still, infectious disease experts say. Here’s what you need to know about lambdas:

Lambda variant — Also called “C.37” — According to the World Health Organization, it was first reported in Peru a year ago and is now spread throughout South America.Researchers are unique Deletions and mutations in new genes Lambda is more infectious than the original “wild-type” coronavirus, indicating that it may be resistant to current vaccines, but more research is needed.

Due to these new genetic markers, WHO in mid-June declared Lambda a “mutant of interest”. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not done the same yet. This is partly due to the very small number of cases reported nationwide.

The delta mutants that dominate US COVID-19 cases are: “Variant of concern” This is because both WHO and CDC are, in part, much more infectious than the original virus.

Why are you listening to Lambda now?

Lambda caused headlines this summer after WHO Pay attention to the rapid spread in South American countriesIncludes Peru, Ecuador, Argentina and Brazil. According to WHO, it has been detected in 29 countries, including Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The WHO considers Lambda to be an “variant of interest,” but the CDC and California public health agencies have not followed suit.

In late July Reported by Houston Methodist Hospital Its the first lambda case.Japan announced last week That first case, From a woman arriving from Peru on July 20th.

Recently, two highly published laboratory studies Japan When Chile Both preprints and those that have not yet been peer-reviewed suggest that lambdas are more infectious than the original coronavirus and may be less susceptible to current vaccines.Japanese researchers say that WHO’s current designation of “mutants of interest” is Lambda can be underestimated Its potential threat.

Is Lambda here in California? What about other states?

Yes, yes. According to the State Department, since September 2020, lambda variants have accounted for 152 sequenced COVID-19 cases in California. The first cases were found in September, followed by 10 in March, 88 in April, 43 in May, 8 in June, and more recently in July.

State agencies refused to identify the county where the incident occurred.

Commercial and government laboratories test variants by sequencing the genome of the coronavirus that caused specific COVID-19 cases and looking for mutations and changes in the virus’s characteristic peplomer.

Still, the number of cases caused by lambdas can be higher, as not all COVID-19 cases are sequenced to determine if it was caused by a mutation. Nationally, only about 15 cases are sequenced for every 1,000 cases.

at least 1,311 Sequence Lambda Case According to the public viral gene sequence database GISAID, it has been reported in at least 40 states since the outbreak of the pandemic, and 18 cases have been identified in the last four weeks. According to GISAID, only one-tenth of 1 percent of sequenced cases are associated with lambdas.

How are lambda variants compared to other known variants?

Scientists believe Lambda is less infectious It is more infectious than the delta variant, but at least in laboratory tests, it is more infectious than the original “wild-type” virus.

However, they do not yet know how different genetic profiles of lambda affect community infections, symptom severity, or vaccine resistance around the world. Some early clues are emerging.

Researchers in Chile tested lambda against antibodies from health care workers who received the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine and found that the vaccine did not work as well as the original virus.

Also, a researcher at New York University Tested lambda against vaccine Approved in the United States, the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine was found to be less effective against the Pfizer and Modana double dose vaccines and the delta mutant.

Again, these are in vitro studies that have not been peer-reviewed, scientists warn.

Dr. Peter Chin Hong of the University of California, an infectious disease specialist in San Francisco, said that the seemingly ineffective vaccines when vaccinated against lambda in vitro cannot prevent serious illness. Said not always. Almost all hospitalizations and deaths in California and across the country occur in unvaccinated people.

Do you need to worry?

Not for now, Chin Hong said. Lambda has been around for months, but he said he should be relieved because he hasn’t built a foothold in California or other states.

So far, the Delta variant has definitely crowded other variants across the country.Now it explains At least 86% Over 94% of sequenced COVID-19 cases in California.

“Delta is aggressive all over the world and Lambda isn’t actually taking off,” Chin Hong said. “After all, survival of the fittest.”

