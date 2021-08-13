Health
Laval’s public health officials in Montreal are worried about the new fourth wave
If the city of Laval is still using a color-coded alert system after the proliferation of COVID-19 cases, the city of Laval may turn into a red zone again.
Dr. Jean-Pierre Trépanier, director of public health at Laval, said an average of 50 cases per day seen this week was sufficient to push the area to the “maximum alert” level associated with a ban on personal gatherings. I am. Curfew at 8 pm.
“It’s probably the beginning of the fourth wave we’re seeing right now,” said Trepanier. “The number of cases has increased significantly.”
He says that anyone eligible to be vaccinated should be vaccinated as soon as possible.
Delta case share rises
Quebec epidemiologist Dr. Gaston de Ceres said that, unlike most of the country, delta mutants have not yet accounted for the majority of new cases in Quebec. Laboratory Public health of the people..
However, he warned that “this is changing rapidly,” and Delta is likely to become the dominant strain of the virus later this month.
He says that about one-third of new cases come from people in their twenties who have been vaccinated at a lower rate than other eligible age groups.
“These are individuals who meet many people,” he said, and it has a “spillover” effect on others.
Delta is not considered more deadly, but it spreads faster. DeSerres also has more cases of low-risk transmissions, more outdoor gatherings, children at home from school, and a warm climate slowing the spread of the virus. States that this indicates “worrisome”. The scenario will be September.
Do not exclude masks in class: Montreal Public Health
Things aren’t going in the right direction in Montreal, Dr. David Kaiser, chief bureaucrat of Montreal public health, said at a press conference Thursday.
He said both cases and hospitalizations were on the rise.
Kaiser urged unvaccinated people, especially young people, to be vaccinated. He also stated that people should continue to follow public health guidelines and wear masks when recommended.
“When we approach the school and see where we are in terms of the situation in Montreal, wearing a mask in the school setting will have to be on the table,” he said.
The state’s current new semester plan allows students to remove their masks when they are seated in the class.
In Laval, Trepanier says that achieving the state goal of 75% of fully vaccinated people is not enough to stop the Delta variant. Especially considering that children under the age of 12 will not be vaccinated before returning to class. Vaccines for that age group have not yet been approved.
Laval Public Health continues to meet with Montreal and state health ministry counterparts, so Trépanier said he will discuss the need to regain some restrictions, especially in the classroom.
