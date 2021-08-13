Does Dr. Forch want pregnant women to get the COVID vaccine?





Dr. Anthony FauciThe director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases confirmed that pregnant women should be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Does Fauci want pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Fauci is here NBC News “Today” Show On Thursday morning he talked about things like the COVID-19 vaccine. During his interviewFauci suggested that pregnant women are often more susceptible to serious illnesses from COVID-19 and should seek vaccination. “When an unvaccinated pregnant woman becomes infected with COVID-19, she faces serious problems.” Fauci said. “There is no doubt that we had to switch our recommendations from” could “to” should. ” “ Does the CDC approve pregnant women to receive the COVID-19 vaccine? That’s right Centers for Disease Control and Prevention As I wrote about Dezalet News, I said Wednesday that all pregnant women should be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine to keep them safe from the coronavirus. according to Associated PressIt has been shown that pregnant women are at increased risk of serious illness due to COVID-19, and pregnant mothers are more likely to have COVID-19 complications such as stillbirth and miscarriage. Dr. Rochelle WalenskyThe director of the CDC, said, based on the data observed by the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe for pregnant women. “Vaccines are safer and more effective, face highly infectious delta mutations, and have serious consequences for COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant women, so increasing vaccination is more than ever. It’s urgent. ” Warrensky said. What are the CDC data for pregnant women and the COVID-19 vaccine? In fact, according to CDC data, 2,500 women did not increase their risk of miscarriage after a single dose of Pfizer or Modena COVID-19 vaccine by the 20th week of pregnancy. Associated Press.. In fact, the miscarriage rate for these patients is 13%, which is close to the national average. Associated Press..

