Kankakee County COVID infection increased to “high” | Coronavirus
Kankakee — Community infections with coronavirus in Kankakee County are currently “high”, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). COVID-19 Data Tracker..
As of Wednesday, there were 134 new cases of COVID-19 in Kankakee County last week, 121.97 per 100,000.
According to the CDC, areas with 1 to 50 new COVID cases per 100,000 people in 7 days are considered to have moderate infections, but 50 to 100 is a significant amount and above 100 is high. is.
According to data trackers, all but 13 counties in Illinois are rated as having high community infections.
“One month ago, two months ago, we could have had two, three, or four cases a day out of all the cases tested during that period. Currently, 15 to 25. Will be seen again, “said John Bevis, administrator of the Kankakee County Health Department.
Kankakee County moved from 36 cases per 100,000 people on July 24th to 50.06 cases on August 3rd and 121.97 cases on August 11th.
According to the Illinois Public Health Service, there were 1,369 cases per 100,000 at the peak of the pandemic region in November 2020. There were 203 cases in April.
“That is, there was no vaccination available to everyone a year ago, so it’s not the number we saw a year ago, but it’s increasing,” says Bevis.
From August 4th to August 10th, community infections increased by 88.73% compared to the previous week. There were 15 new COVID hospitalizations this week, an increase of 66.67 percent. There were no new deaths in the week leading up to August 11.
Bevis said the rise could be due to a combination of the more contagious delta mutants and those who take precautions as mitigation measures are opened.
“We’re asking people because we belong to that high infection rate category, even if you’re vaccinated when you’re around a crowd of shops or restaurants to protect yourself. Keep on wearing the mask, what you are around, “he said.
Many schools in the county are days away from the start of classes, but Bevis does not expect COVID rates to change that.
“There are no signs or plans to disallow the school from opening. It’s not a call from the Ministry of Health,” Bevis said.
Most cases are unvaccinated, according to Bevis. He said there were some groundbreaking incidents in the county, but the number was not disclosed by IDPH.
“Vaccines help prevent serious illness and death. However, even if you are vaccinated, you can still get COVID, but it only helps mitigate these serious effects.” Said Bevis.
According to IDPH data, the population of Kankakee County is vaccinated to just under 38%.
Last week, Governor JB Pritzkar announced the obligation to require masks at all Illinois long-term care facilities, day care, and schools from kindergarten to high school.
“If an individual is not satisfied with some of these obligations, or is not satisfied with the fact that he must return to wearing a mask, or if he is not vaccinated, I can say my own. It’s just a matter of blaming it, “says Bevis.
