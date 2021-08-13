How Diabetes Educators Can Meet in Difficult Times







Speech by President Rodriguez K. Presentation location: ADCES21; August 12-15, 2021 (virtual conference).



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created a myriad of challenges and changes in healthcare delivery. According to the speaker, diabetes care and education professionals must adapt to successful health outcomes. "If there's one thing that has been shown in the past year, it's the ability of professionals and associations to be resilient and survive the unexpected." Kelly Rodriguez, RN, MSN, MBA, CDCES, The Director of the Global Diabetes Program at Parkland Health and Hospital Systems in Dallas, Texas, and the President of the 2021 Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists, said in a speech by President Virtual ADCES21. "As a specialty among a wealth of professionals, we have demonstrated our ability to pivot and succeed." Rodriguez Director of the Global Diabetes Program at Parkland Health and Hospital Systems in Southlake, Texas, and President of the 2021 Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists ..

It’s been about two years since ADCES officially announced its branding efforts. Including change of association nameIt was to promote awareness of the value that diabetes care and education professionals bring to address the increasing prevalence of diabetes and meet the new demands for population-level diabetes performance measurements. However, most members will be in 2020 as the pandemic overturns traditional care delivery models and forces diabetes care and education professionals to completely rethink how they interact with patients and healthcare providers. Rodriguez said he couldn’t imagine the changes that would follow. The ADCES21 conference will address some of these changes and reflect “the richness and variety of work we do,” Rodriguez said. “this [name change] We make a strong expert statement, but for this unique professional transition to have the intended impact, we must live the brand as a diabetes treatment and education expert, “Rodriguez said. I did. “Then is now.” Rodriguez said diabetes care and education professionals need to understand the steps of action across the six vision elements of the project vision. She focused on three core vision areas. Utilization of technology : Diabetes Care and Education Specialists need to be promoted by technology professionals, data interpreters, trainers and consultants. “Technology is personal to diabetics and that’s our job,” Rodriguez said.

NS Integrated diabetes care : Diabetes care and education specialists can ensure that they are at the heart of the diabetes care team through care integration that can bridge, connect, coordinate and demonstrate their expertise. “We are grateful to primary care providers for clinical expertise and support for all advances in pharmacological and device options in diabetes and cardiac metabolism care,” said Rodriguez. “We can connect care and eliminate silos across inpatients, professional services, primary care clinics, and the community.”

NSHe has four purposes: According to Rodriguez, the four goal elements of quality care, positive patient and care team experience, and cost reduction of care are “the center of our practice” and expand the role of diabetes care and education specialists. Is influenced by. “Our professional survival must also include an equal debate about how what we do leads to significant, human-centered organizational outcomes.” Rodriguez said. “We have professional composition, individualized assessments of health factors, including clinical and social determinants of health, care prioritization skills, workforce training, and applying it to populations across individuals. You can support this by doing so. “I really believe in the value that we all bring to make a difference,” Rodriguez said. “Identify one or two action items that you can plan to implement in your workspace. There are no“ safe ”action items, but action items that need to be tweaked. We have the ability to make significant changes. … I believe in your abilities. “

