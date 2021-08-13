Fear of the flu revival in winter





Dr. Ivan Muscat said the Covid vaccination program would serve as “an important protection against winter pressure.” Pandemic restrictions such as blockades, social distance measurements, and wearing masks can weaken people’s immune systems and make them more susceptible to the annual flu and respiratory viruses. Dr. Ivan Muscat said the island will once again provide the flu vaccine to people in their 50s and under 50 who are in basic health to mitigate the threat of Covid combined with other winter illnesses. rice field. With the second wave of Covid taking root, a similar plan was rolled out last year. Dr. Muscat said he was vaccinated against the flu after reports from the Academy of Medicine suggested that winter respiratory illnesses such as influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) could be revived when restrictions are lifted. I urged qualified people to get a jab. He also said that progress in the Covid vaccination program would serve as “significant protection against winter pressure,” adding: .. “In winter, collaborative activity can be active, as the weather is likely to start pushing us indoors, schools will resume, and reconnections will likely be maintained. “But other viruses that have been blocked by the restrictions imposed by Covid haven’t been exposed to them in the previous season, so they’ll probably come back with a little revenge this year.” Covid’s remaining restrictions on the island, including the closure of night clubs, lack of permanent drink service at bars and restaurants, and restrictions on gatherings at home, will be lifted on August 26. Dr. Muscat added: ‘Certainly, there was no influenza or RSV activity last year, nor was it seen in other countries. By maintaining reconnection and similarities in normal life as a result of the lack of strengthening of the immune system, the virus is expected to return more quickly and spread throughout the population, affecting more people than before. Will be done. To prepare for such a scenario, Dr. Muscat said that in addition to regular school programs, influenza vaccination is “maximized” for people over the age of 50 and those at risk under the age of 50. rice field. “The flu vaccine helps them, their families, their friends, and the entire community, so we strongly recommend that everyone in these categories be vaccinated against the flu,” he said. .. He explained that if a person with the flu becomes infected with Covid-19, it “gets worse” and “accidental and continuous” infections should be avoided. “The other thing we can do about influenza is Tamiflu, a drug given to people with the flu to reduce the severity and duration of the infection. Unfortunately, there is no specific easy-to-use antiviral drug for RSV. “Therefore, it helps us against all of these respiratory viruses, so general hygiene measures to deal with it, such as maintaining good ventilation that would be pursued in connection with Covid in any case. You have to rely on, “he said. When asked who was most at risk, Dr. Muscat added: However, this year we are vaccinations for people over the age of 50 and those with underlying illnesses to further strengthen our response. Additional preventive tactics are also being considered to improve the resilience of medical services “before pressure”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jerseyeveningpost.com/news/2021/08/13/fears-over-winter-flu-resurgence/

