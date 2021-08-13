Health
A delta variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Jackson County
A Jackson-COVID-19 Delta mutant in Jackson County, Michigan was identified in Jackson County, health officials announced on Friday, August 13.
The variant, which has been active for several weeks in Michigan, causes more infections, spreads faster, and is unaware that vaccinated people are positive, according to Jackson County Health Department officials. It is a major stock of concern as it can spread.
The Ministry of Health encourages residents of Jackson County to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Authorities say this has proven effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization of highly contagious variants.
The Ministry of Health is also encouraging immunization of children over the age of 12 in preparation for the opening of county-wide schools on August 25.
Vaccination rates continue to rise in Jackson County, officials said.
According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of August 11, approximately 50.2% of Jackson County residents over the age of 12 are currently vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. This is compared to the data for August 4th. The CDC showed that 49.8% of Jackson County residents over the age of 12 received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.
Current data also show that 49.5% of residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.
According to CDC data as of August 11, the COVID-19 infection rate in Jackson County is “high.” The CDC states that people living or visiting this prevalent area wear masks indoors and in public places where they cannot maintain a social distance of 6 feet, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. It is recommended to do.
The Jackson County Health Department has so far made no county-wide recommendations for wearing masks.
Related: According to health officials, the COVID protocol remains unchanged in Jackson County despite “high” infection rates
However, health officials suggest that people carry masks in case individual businesses need them. The Ministry of Health also urges people to respect those who wear masks.
Between tJackson city needs a mask All facilities do not require masks on county buildings.
According to CDC data as of August 12, Jackson County has a weekly rate of 146.99 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and a weekly mortality rate of zero.
Other articles on MLive:
Jackson City Opens Center for Residents Without Electricity or Water
Infrastructure upgrades, possible uses of the Jackson County COVID Relief Fund for broadband access
Return to school with a tap at Jackson 3rd Annual “Just Kids”
Great-grandchild helps grandmother clean up after the storm rocks Jackson County
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/jackson/2021/08/delta-variant-of-covid-19-now-confirmed-in-jackson-county.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]