New Blood Tests Improve Prostate Cancer Screening-ScienceDaily





Researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden recently reported that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can reduce overdiagnosis and thereby improve prostate cancer screening.Currently the same research group Lancet Oncology, This shows that the addition of the new blood test, the Stockholm 3 test, can reduce the number of MRIs performed by a third, while further preventing the detection of mild, low-risk tumors. ..

“Overall, our study shows that we have identified the tools needed to perform effective and safe screening for prostate cancer. After years of discussion and research, men’s health care It’s great to be able to present knowledge that can be improved, “said Tobias Nordström, Associate Professor of Urology, Department of Clinical Science, Dandeled Hospital, Carolinska Institute, who is in charge of STHLM3MRI research. Current screening methods (PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test combined with conventional biopsy) result in unnecessary biopsy and detection of a large number of mild low-risk tumors (overdiagnosis). As a result, no country, with the exception of Lithuania, has opted to introduce a national prostate cancer screening program. This is because the advantages do not outweigh the disadvantages. Results of STHLM3 MRI study on July 9, 2021 New England Journal of Medicine, Shows that overdiagnosis can be reduced by replacing traditional prostate biopsy with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and targeted biopsy.New results are now Lancet OncologyShows that the addition of the Stockholm 3 test, developed by researchers at the Karolinska Institute, can be an important complement. This is a blood test that uses an algorithm to analyze a combination of protein markers, genetic markers, and clinical data. “The availability of MRI in medical care will be a limiting factor. Currently, new blood tests as an adjunct to MRI have shown that the number of MRIs performed can be reduced by a third. Overdiagnosis is reduced by 69% compared to screening for clinically significant tumors, while the number of biopsies is halved, but clinically important tumors can be found as well, “said the STHLM3MRI study. Martin Eklund, Associate Professor of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Carolinska Institute, said. .. STHLM3MRI is a randomized study conducted between 2018 and 2021 with 12,750 male participants from Stockholm County. Participants provided the first blood sample for PSA analysis and analysis using the new Stockholm 3 test. Men with test results showing elevated PSA levels were then randomly selected for conventional biopsy or MRI. In the MRI group, biopsies were performed strictly on suspicious tumors identified by MRI. “It was previously shown that the Stockholm 3 test and MRI were cost-effective when used separately. We analyzed the cost-effectiveness of combining these tools and used the exciting results from that analysis. I will report shortly, “concludes Tobias Nordström. This study was funded by the Swedish Cancer Society, the Swedish Research Council, the Swedish Health and Welfare Research Council, the Karolinska Institute, Hugsland Skaminesfonden, Stockholm County, the Swedish Knights of Druid, the ÅkeWiberg Foundation, Sweden e. -Center for Scientific Research (SeRC) and Prostata cancer förbundet (Prostate Cancer Society). Initial validation was funded by EIT Health. Henrik Grönberg, Martin Eklund and Tobias Nordström are partners of A3P Biomedical AB, which owns the development rights for the Stockholm 3 test.

Story source: material Provided by Karolinska Institute.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210813100313.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos