What is Coenzyme Q10 suitable for?

Coenzyme Q10, or CoQ10, is an antioxidant made in the body that helps cells make energy. Antioxidants such as coenzyme Q10 are substances that can block or delay damage to cells.

In the body, CoQ10 is mainly located in the following places.

– heart.

– liver.

-pancreas.

Ubiquinol is an active form of CoQ10 made in the body from ubiquinone. As you grow older, your body makes less CoQ10.

Coenzyme Q10 is also found in certain foods, including:

— — Broccoli and cauliflower..

— Cold water fish such as salmon and tuna.

– lentil.

— Peanuts and other nuts.

– Gum.

– spinach.

-Vegetable oil.

Melissa Presto, a registered dietitian in Chicago and a spokesman for the Academy of Nutrition, says that foods contain less CoQ10 than supplements can provide.

For this reason, many people who are interested in CoQ10 take supplements.But there is certainly no formal recommendation on the amount of CoQ10 you should have each day Vitamins or minerals..

Coenzyme Q10 supplements are offered in the form of tablets, gel caps, or liquids. It can also be given in the form of IV or as an intravenous injection. Like other supplements, CoQ10 supplements are not regulated by the FDA.

What is CoQ10 suitable for?

There is a lot of research on the benefits of CoQ10, but many health professionals believe that more research is needed to support certain benefits.

Heart health

The area with the most research on CoQ10 is heart health. Some studies have shown that CoQ10 may be effective in:

— Improvement of heart function.

— Improvement Symptoms of heart failure..

— Reduces the risk of some complications of heart surgery.

— Increase exercise tolerance.

An example of a CoQ10 heart-related study is a randomized trial with results published in the 2014 issue. JACC: Heart failure.. Researchers included 420 people with moderate to severe heart failure and were randomly assigned to receive 100 mg of CoQ10 three times daily or placebo and standard treatment for two years. The study found that the use of CoQ10 was safe, improved the symptoms of heart failure, and reduced the number of major cardiovascular events.

However, the study focused on the use of CoQ10 to prevent Heart disease According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrated Hygiene, it is not definitive.

Other studies

Researchers have also studied CoQ10 for:

— Reduce frequency Migraine..

— Helps reduce side effects from Cancer treatment..

— Improves insulin resistance in patients Diabetes..

— Lower blood pressure.

— Reduces the side effects of statins. This is one of the most commonly used medicines. Lower cholesterol..

— Delay Alzheimer’s disease.

— Improvement of symptoms Parkinson’s disease..

The results of these studies are mixed at best, and Parkinson’s disease studies show that CoQ10 is not effective in treating the symptoms of the disease. More research is needed before CoQ10 is recommended to delay Alzheimer’s disease, Perst explains.

CoQ10 studies in cancer patients are small.from These studiesAccording to the National Cancer Institute, it is not clear whether improvements have been brought about by CoQ10 or other treatments used.

Researchers have studied CoQ10 in other areas of health, including:

— — Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Rugerick’s disease).

-Down’s syndrome.

–Huntington’s disease.

— Male childbirth.

Still, this study was not extensive enough to draw conclusions.

According to the report, higher quality randomized clinical trials are needed to identify the effects of CoQ10 on a variety of health conditions and illnesses. 2021 review Published in the journal Nutrients.

Should You Take CoQ10?

The decision to adopt CoQ10 must be made with a healthcare provider or registered dietitian, says Marissa Meshram, a New York City registered dietitian and founder of MPM Nutrition. They will help you review the medications you are taking to make sure there are no interactions and explain how CoQ10 fits into your overall health routine.

There is no minimum or maximum effective amount of CoQ10, adds Ryan Geiger, a registered dietitian nutritionist who owns the Phoenix Vegan Dietitian in Phoenix. The recommended dose may vary depending on your particular health problem, but the most common dose is 100-200 mg per day. Again, everyone is different, says Geiger.

CoQ10 can interact with several drugs, so you should be aware of the other drugs you use before trying CoQ10. These include:

— Anticoagulants like warfarin. These drugs are also called anticoagulants. Using CoQ10 can increase your risk Blood clot When using this type of drug.

— Drugs that lower blood sugar or blood pressure.. CoQ10 can lower blood sugar and blood pressure, so be careful if you’re already taking medications for these health problems, Perst advises. For diabetes, this includes insulin.

If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, there aren’t enough safety data to recommend the use of CoQ10 supplements, Perst says.

Although CoQ10 is generally considered safe, it can cause side effects in some people. These include:

— — diarrhea..

-dizzy.

— — Indigestion..

-insomnia.

— Loss of appetite.

-nausea.

-vomiting.

If you plan to take CoQ10

If you’re considering using CoQ10, here are some more tips.

1.1. Always aim for a better diet than supplements first, Meshulam says. This includes eating more vegetables, drinking more water, and moving more. “You can’t make up for yourself from a bad diet. Start with the basics and move on to (Supplement) if you need additional support,” she says.

2.2. Look for a gel cap. Because gels are fat and CoQ10 is fat-soluble, gel caps can be well absorbed by the body, Perst said. This means that it dissolves better in fat. If you use tablet foam, use it in high-fat foods or meals.

3.3. Take any dose of CoQ10 with food for better absorption, Geiger advises.

