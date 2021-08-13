Health
Where to buy N95 masks as delta variants spread, and COVID-19 test kits at home
According to a Scottish study, the delta mutant is not only twice as contagious as the previous mutant, but the hospitalization rate is about twice that of the alpha mutant.
Because the variant is the predominant strain of the US coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance to mask in public indoor locations in areas with high or high infection rates, whether vaccinated or not. It is recommended to wear. ..
Currently, masks are recommended in a whopping 90% of US counties.
Many Americans are looking for tests and masks as more people roam around with the virus and more places require masks again. This includes the N95 respirator, which filters 95% of the large and small particles in the air.
Below is a comprehensive list of places where you can currently find N95 masks online and an FDA-certified COVID-19 rapid test that brings you home comfort in just 10 minutes.
N95 mask:
NIOSH Cup Style N95 Respirator Mask (20 packs)
These NIOSH-approved masks feature head and neck loops for comfort, and a cup-style design for excellent fit and flexibility for easy storage.
n95maskco.com $ 179 (for 20 packs)
Bielcor N95 Face Mask (20 packs)
With a rigid outer shell, this mask is designed for humid and humid environments. As a NIOSH approved mask, it fits both adults and children.
3M N95 Face Mask (20 packs)
Featuring an adjustable nose clip, two-strap attachment, and eyeglass-compatible design, this NIOSH-approved mask is worth considering.
Amston Tool Company N95 Disposable, Folding Mask (20 packs)
For NIOSH certified N95 faces, you don’t have to look for a mask more than this option. Each mask is lightweight and flexible and features two fabric straps.
Test kit at home:
BinaxNow COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test
Of the nine FDA-approved COVID-19 tests, three BinaxNOWCOVID-19 Rapid Antigen TestAvailable over-the-counter, supervised by prescriptions and supervisors, it provides results in 15 minutes. (2 packs)
Walgreens $ 23.99 | Walmart $ 19.88 | CVS $ 23.99 | Amazon $ 19.88
Ellume COVID-19 Home Test
Ellume rapid inspection It was the first home exam given an emergency permit by the FDA. A 15-minute nasal swab test is also widely available.
Walmart $ 34.98 | CVS $ 34.99 | Target $ 34.99 | Amazon $ 38.99
QuickVue Home COVID-19 Test
Both 10-minute prescription and commercial versions QuickVue Home COVID-19 Test FDA approved. (2 packs)
