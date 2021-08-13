COVID-19 mortality in York County remains low thanks to the vaccine, officials say





According to health officials, COVID-19-related deaths are relatively rare in York County, and vaccination with signs has a serious impact on survival. In the last 14 days, only 0.4 per 100,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the county, according to state health department data. This is the largest decrease since early January, when the county reached its highest mortality rate of 28 residents per 100,000 in 14 days. more:York Casino and Taco Tour | Morning Newsletter Delays in reporting deaths have been a problem in the past, but Corona Pam Gay of York County said it doesn’t seem to be the reason for the decline in people who succumbed to COVID-19. “We believe it is based on the fact that people are more alive,” Gay said. “And many dying older people are vaccinated. Thankfully, we can go for days or even weeks without dying.” This tendency is seen in the county Soaring delta variant.. As of Friday, 217,006 York County residents, or more than 48%, were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People over the age of 65 are by far the best in terms of complete vaccination, as 88% are fully vaccinated. more:York City’s teenage deadly shootings included marijuana, fake guns, and two real guns: police In total, 48% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, and the number of people receiving the first vaccination continues to grow. Health officials say there is growing awareness of highly contagious delta mutants. Over 54% of the county’s population has been vaccinated at least once. As of Friday, 1,067 residents per 100,000 had their first dose in the last 14 days. This is a 19% increase over the 14 days before the first dose of 896 residents per 100,000. Dr. Matt Howie, medical director of the York City Health Department, agreed with gay that high vaccination rates for the elderly are associated with reduced mortality. In addition, he said, the subsequent transition of COVID infections to younger residents also played a role. “These individuals are usually healthy on average. They can tolerate the infection even if they are not vaccinated,” says Howie. Like what you are reading?Think subscribe Support local journalism. No new deaths were reported in York County on Friday, with 840 deaths, according to the State Department of Health. The last death was reported on August 2. However, some death reports that were initially considered COVID-19 related will change later, so that data may change over time and vice versa. An additional 90 cases of COVID-19 were reported in York County on Friday, and since the outbreak began, it has continued to rise due to a total of 48,267 delta variants. Interest in vaccines is growing, but case rates continue to rise. As of Friday, York County had 175 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days. This is a 165% increase over the last 14 days, when there were 66 cases per 100,000 people. “As Pennsylvania step up to be vaccinated, three safe and effective vaccines are available against this virus, even if the COVID-19 delta mutant poses a threat to our community. We found that we really added the best defenses, “said Maggie Burton, a spokesman for the Department of Health. There are 170,979 patients in the county who test negative for COVID-19, accounting for about 3.4% of the total 4,997,328 negative patients in the state. Editor’s Note: The percentage of individuals vaccinated at the state and county levels varies between the State Health Department and the CDC. This is because states count only residents who have been vaccinated in their home county or state, while the CDC also includes residents who have been vaccinated outside the county or state of residence. In addition, the graph showing the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths per day in York County is based on data from the State Department of Health. — You can contact Logan Hullinger at [email protected] or on Twitter (@LoganHullYD).

