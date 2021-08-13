COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 17 cases

Jump destination: hospitalization – – Outbreak – – Vaccination and testing – – Ontario – – Elgin and Oxford – – Huron and Perth – – Sarnia and Lambton

NS Middlesex-London Health Unit (((MLHU) Add 17 more COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) A case and 12 recoveries to end Friday’s weekday.



This brings the total number of cases to 12,916, resulting in 83 active cases, 12,602 recovery, and 231 deaths.

Recent deaths Report on July 30, Men in their 50s and men in their 60s are involved.

The story continues under the ad

Of all cases reported since 1 July, 65.69% were associated with fully vaccinated people and 8.5% were associated with fully vaccinated people, the health unit said. Stated.

The number of mutants of concern identified remains unchanged from Thursday at 3,663.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,381 cases of the first confirmed alpha variant (B.1.1.7) in the United Kingdom

156 cases of the first delta (B.1.617.2) variant identified in India

120 cases of gamma (P.1) mutants first identified in Brazil

Two Cases of Beta (B.1.351) Variants First Confirmed in South Africa

An example of the first kappa (B.1.617.1) variant identified in India

One case of the Zeta (P.2) variant first identified in Brazil

Also, there is one case listed as B.1.617 only and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 11,673 COVID-19 cases have been identified in London, 382 at Middlesex Center and 336 at Strathroy-Caradoc.

For more information, see Health Unit Middlesex-Summary of COVID-19 Cases in London..

hospitalization

The London Health Sciences Center states that it is treating six inpatients with COVID-19, of whom less than five are in the intensive care unit.

The story continues under the ad

To protect patient privacy, LHSC will only provide a specific number if there are more than five.

Less than 5 LHSC employees tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph Healthcare London, the organization reports a case involving a patient or resident of the Parkwood Institute’s Mental Healthcare Building. It has nothing to do with the outbreak.



Institutional outbreak

MLHU states that the outbreak declared at the Pound Mills Children’s Center on July 30 is underway. The health unit states that there is currently one case related to daycare.

















2:22

Concerns about holding federal elections during the fourth wave





Concerns about holding federal elections during the fourth wave



Vaccination and testing

Of the residents over the age of 12, 81.4% have been vaccinated at least once and 69.7% have been fully vaccinated.

The story continues under the ad

According to MLHU, all deaths reported in the area since July 1 were associated with people who were not completely vaccinated.

Only one complete vaccinated person has been hospitalized since 1 July, accounting for 7.69 percent of all hospitalizations since 1 July.

Of all cases reported after 1 July, 8.5% (or 26 cases) are associated with fully vaccinated people.

On the health unit website, residents Pop-up clinic, Mass vaccination clinics and pharmaciesGuidance for vaccinated people Outside the state or country; Transportation support For those in need; more..

Anyone looking for a COVID-19 test The location of the test site on the health unit website..

The positive test rate for the region was 1.3% for the week of August 1st, down from 1.4% for the week of July 25th.

The story continues under the ad

Ontario

Ontario has reported more than 500 cases for the second consecutive day, with 510 cases recorded on Friday and 554,472 cases across the state.

According to friday report, 129 were recorded in Toronto, 61 in the Peel region, 51 in Hamilton, 41 in Windsor-Essex, and 33 in the York region. All other health units reported less than 25 cases.

Of the 510 cases, 368 were unvaccinated, 57 were partially vaccinated, and 85 were fully vaccinated.

Of all Ontario residents over the age of 12, 72.81 percent are fully immunized.

The story continues under the ad

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern public health reported 6 COVID-19 cases and 5 recovery on Friday, with a total of 4,013 cases, 27 activities, 3,902 recovery and 84 deaths.

Of the 27 active cases, 9 are in Woodstock and 7 are in St. Thomas. The number of cases for each municipality is Of the health unit Dashboard..

According to SWPH, no one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.



The number of variants in the case of concern has increased by one to 924, of which 766 are listed as alpha variants, 106 as deltas (increase by 1), and 52 as beta.



No active organized outbreaks have been reported in this area.

The story continues under the ad

The positive test rate for the region was 1.4% in the week of August 1st, unchanged from the week of July 25th.

As of August 11, 79.1% of residents over the age of 12 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 68.1% have received two doses, according to SWPH.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccination eligibility, bookings and cancellations of bookings is available: Found on the Health Unit website..

People can also add their name to the health unit every week Same-day vaccination list, Also known as a cancellation list.

Please select a local pharmacy We also continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine shots.

















2:46

Does Ontario need to introduce a vaccine passport?





Does Ontario need to introduce a vaccine passport?



Huron and Perth

Global News is waiting for Friday’s COVID-19 case data from Hurompers Public Health.

The story continues under the ad

On Thursday, HPPH recorded two COVID-19 cases and three recovery cases, for a total of 1,963 cases, 15 active, 1,891 resolved, and 57 died.

The number of cases confirmed to contain the mutation of concern remained unchanged at 363.

Of the 15 active cases, 13 are in North Perth. The number of cases by municipality is Health unit dashboard..

As of Thursday, no one was listed as hospitalized with COVID-19.

There was one active community outbreak, but HPPH has not provided details about it. The health unit states that it only discloses details of outbreaks outside the facility “if contact tracing cannot be completed and the public is at risk.”

According to HPPH, there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 involving healthcare professionals.

Test positive rates in the region increased from 0.3% in the week of July 25th to 1.1% in the week of August 1st.

The story continues under the ad

As of Friday, the HPPH Vaccine Dashboard shows that 78.8% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once and 70.9% have been fully vaccinated.

HPPH “offers more options to make it happen Residents are more likely to be vaccinatedIncludes walk-in, evening time, pop-up location, drive-through clinic. For more information, On the Health Unit website.

Information about pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine Found on the state website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported three cases on Friday, with a total of 3,647 cases, seven active, 3,572 recovered, and 68 dead.

The latest death involving someone in their 70s was reported on July 26.

The number of mutants of concern identified remains unchanged at 689.



According to Bluewater Health, there is currently one patient hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lambton Public Health has not reported an active outbreak in the area.

The positive test rate for the region was 0.34% for the week of August 1st, down from 0.82% for the week of July 25th.

The story continues under the ad

LPH said Friday that the update of vaccination data was “postponed” due to a delay in reporting. According to LPH, 76.4% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and as of Thursday 69.5% have been fully vaccinated.



Those who can be vaccinated with urgent notice are advised to sign up for Lamton Public Health Daily Vaccine standby list..

Residents can book and rebook COVID-19 vaccine reservations Use the health unit registration page.. People can also call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-254-8222.

Information about pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine Found on the state website.



— Using files from Jessica Patton of Global News

