After swimming in Lake California, the boy dies of a rare brain-eating amoeba





According to his family, a seven-year-old California boy died after being infected with a “brain-eating amoeba.” The family wrote on the GoFundMe page, “It’s sad and heartbreaking to report the death of our cute boy.” “He is now in the loving arms of our Lord and the family passing in front of him. We are no longer in pain and are not receiving the best care. I am delighted to know. “ The Tehama County Health Department said in a statement that the boy had been diagnosed with a “very rare” infection known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). Tests conducted by the California Public Health Service and a specialized laboratory show that the boy was infected. Negrelia Faureli— Unicellular organisms commonly found in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and ponds, geothermal waters and soils. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this amoeba infection can cause PAM, a “rare and catastrophic infection” of the brain (“CDC). The disease destroys brain tissue, thus destroying the nickname “eating the brain,” causing swelling of the brain and, in most cases, death. Only 34 in the years 2010-2019 Negrelia Faureli Infectious diseases are shown by CDC figures reported in the United States. Case fatality rate Negrelia Faureli According to the CDC, infection is 97 percent. In fact, only four of the 148 people known to have been infected in the United States between 1962 and 2019 survived. Early symptoms of PAM that appear between 1 and 9 days after infection include stiff shoulders, confusion, lack of attention to the surrounding environment, imbalance, seizures, and hallucinations. After symptoms appear, the disease progresses rapidly and usually leads to death somewhere between 1 and 12 days after onset. Risk of infection in lakes and rivers Negrelia Faureli It can only occur when amoeba-contaminated water enters an individual’s nose. Most often this happens when people are swimming or diving in warm freshwater bodies such as lakes and rivers. In very rare cases, you may have been infected by other causes, such as pool water with insufficient chlorination or contaminated tap water in your nose. It is not transmitted from drinking water contaminated with amoeba. Health officials in Tehama County said the child was most likely infected by swimming in an unidentified freshwater lake in the county on July 30. Negrelia Faureli The infection has been reported in California since 1971. Although this amoeba infection is extremely rare, the Tehama County Health Department states that the following precautions can be taken: Swim in the pool, not in untreated waters such as lakes and rivers.

Blow your nose or use a nose clip when participating in water-related activities.

Avoid placing your head underwater in warm freshwater areas such as hot springs.

Avoid water-related activities in all warm freshwater bodies during periods of high temperature.

Avoid digging and stirring mud and scum while participating in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/boy-seven-dies-rare-brain-eating-amoeba-naegleria-fowleri-california-lake-1619190 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos