



At a press conference Thursday afternoon, parents should be relieved to send their children directly to school, according to Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dismembered Ferrer. “Children, especially younger children, are much less likely to get infected than adults,” she said. “They have some of the ones with the lowest hospitalization rates, which means they are much less likely to end up with a serious illness, even when they are infected.” The case rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated children is 4.5 times higher than that in vaccinated children. “The difference in hospitalization rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated children is even more dramatic,” Feller said, saying that less than one in 100,000 children are hospitalized. .. “Nevertheless, this is much higher among vaccinated children than virtually nonexistent hospitalizations.” The case rate for unvaccinated teens aged 12 to 17 is 457 per 100,000, seven times that of vaccinated children of the same age group. “Clearly, the vaccine works to prevent cases and hospitalizations among our teens,” Feller said, saying that vaccinated teens were not hospitalized. Children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Nonetheless, Feller said “more protection in our school” helps reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection in young children. “What we hear is that vaccination rates are relatively high between school staff and teachers,” she said. “Whenever there was additional protection from vaccination, we added an unprecedented layer.” Feller also mentioned masking requirements, distance, and protection from infection control. “With the layered approach we have, we are really confident that the school is now very safe to open,” she said. Public health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics on Thursday. County-wide COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours: 3,865 Total number of COVID-19 cases in LA County: 1,339,138 New deaths associated with COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours: 23 Total COVID-19 deaths in LA County: 24,854 County-wide hospitalization: 1,648, 22% of which are in the ICU Hospitalization at Henry Mayo New Hall Hospital as of August 12: 39, 1,348 people have been discharged since the onset of the pandemic. COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Clarita Valley in the last 24 hours: 137, 108 of which were from the city of Santa Clarita Total of COVID-19 cases in SCV: 31,350 Total COVID-19 deaths in SCV as of August 11: 311 Percentage of people vaccinated in Santa Clarita as of August 6 (at least one vaccination): 72.3% * Percentage of people vaccinated against SCV as of August 6 (at least one vaccination): 68.9% * * Percentages now include vaccination rates for people between the ages of 12 and 15

