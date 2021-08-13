Researchers said attention deficit hyperactivity disorder increases or decreases throughout life-ScienceDaily





Most children diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) do not go beyond the disorder, as is widely believed. According to a study published on August 13, it appears in many forms during adulthood and is debilitating throughout life. American Journal of Psychiatry.

“It’s important to understand that it’s normal for people diagnosed with ADHD to get out of control and feel more controlled,” he said. Margaret Sibley, Principal Researcher in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, said. Researcher at the University of Washington School of Medicine and Seattle Children’s Institute. A study from 16 centers in the United States, Canada, and Brazil found that decades of research have shown that ADHD is usually first detected in childhood and is characterized as a neurobiological disorder that persists into adulthood in about 50% of cases. It states that it can be attached. However, the study found that only 10% of children were completely above it. “Although intermittent periods of remission are expected in most cases, 90% of children with ADHD in ADHD multimodal treatment studies continued to experience residual symptoms until young adulthood,” they write. increase. According to researchers, ADHD is characterized by two major clusters of symptoms. Careless symptoms appear to be confusion, oblivion, and struggling to keep working. Next, there are hyperactivity and impulsive symptoms. In children, these symptoms appear to be energy-rich, such as running around and climbing objects. In adults, it manifests more as verbal impulsivity, difficulty in decision-making, and not thinking before acting. Disability affects people differently and looks different depending on where in life someone is. Some people with ADHD also report a unique ability to hyperfocus. Olympic athletes Michael Phelps and Simone Biles are open to diagnosing ADHD. Many people may experience symptoms similar to ADHD, but it is estimated that this disorder affects approximately 5% to 10% of the population. 16 years of research The study followed a group of 558 children with ADHD for 16 years (8 to 25 years). The cohort conducted eight assessments every two years to determine if they had symptoms of ADHD. Researchers also asked family members and teachers about their symptoms. Sibley said the belief that 50% of children had ADHD was first advocated in the mid-1990s. According to her, most studies reunited with children only once in adulthood. As a result, researchers were unaware that ADHD, which they thought had disappeared, would actually come back. NSWorks with ADHD Researchers have yet to find the cause of ADHD flare. Sibley said it may not have a healthy lifestyle of stress, the wrong environment, and proper sleep, a healthy diet, and regular exercise. She also said that if people don’t take the time to manage their symptoms and really don’t really understand what works best for them, the symptoms will probably go out of control. Dosing and treatment are the two main treatments for ADHD. However, according to Sibley, people can also pursue their own healthy coping skills. Researchers have found that most people who technically fail to meet ADHD criteria in adulthood still have some traces of ADHD, but they managed it well on their own. .. “It’s important to find a passion for work and life that ADHD doesn’t get in the way,” Sibley said. “Despite having ADHD, you will see many creative people have ADHD because they can succeed in their creative efforts. On the other hand, they are very much on the computer all day long. People who may need to do detail-oriented work-it can be a really difficult combination for people with ADHD. “ Sibley said the time to seek professional help is when the symptoms are causing problems in your life. This is not doing the best, problems with others, struggling to get along, difficult to maintain healthy and long-term relationships with loved ones and friends, and basic Includes inability to complete daily tasks-whether it’s parenting, keeping your finances, or just an organized household.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210813100258.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

