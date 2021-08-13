5 Best Anti-Aging Ingredients | CNN





As we grow older, our bodies experience many small changes that keep us moving — sometimes not as fast as we used to. Many of these changes are staring at us in the mirror, as the skin is the largest organ of the body. Some of them are healthy and completely natural, like smiling lines and crow’s feet.

“Many changes occur in the skin over the years, apparently manifesting as aging,” he says. Dr. Charles Carlos, Board-certified dermatologist and co-founder 4.5.6 skins, Sun exposure, pollution, Blue light From screen time, it is the most common external factor contributing to accelerated deterioration. “These gradually cause textured skin changes, hyperpigmentation, and even collagen loss, resulting in fine lines and wrinkles. [Plus]As we grow older, skin cells tend to regenerate more slowly, leading to a dull complexion. In other words, our skin’s ability to retain water, produce collagen, and repair itself declines dramatically over time.

However, there are some powerful skin care ingredients that smooth out wrinkles, buff over-pigmentation, and surprise mature skin overall. CNN talked to four dermatologists to find the top active substances and their products.

“Ingredients that support the barrier function of the skin and can attract moisture to skin care are important,” says Carlos, who recommends looking for moisturizing ingredients such as ceramides and hyaluronic acid. Retains moisture on the surface of the skin. ”

Algenist Arge Niacin Amide Moisture Veil ($ 65; sephora.com).

Sephora Algenist Algiers Niacin Amide Moisture Veil

“Aloe vera and aloe vera have similar benefits in calming the skin and controlling dehydration, but algae also block enzymes that break down collagen, a common cause of skin relaxation and aging.” Says Dr. Ava Chamban, a board-certified dermatologist.In Los Angeles, the founder of AvaMD Dermatology, SkinFive With medical spa Box by Dr. Ava.. This pick from Algenist has dozens of 5-star reviews.

Naturium Plant Ceramide Rich Moisture Cream ($ 25; target.com).

the goal Moisture cream rich in naturium plant ceramide

According to reviewers, this ceramide-rich daily moisturizer is perfect for dry skin.

La Roche Posay Hyal B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($ 29.99; dermstore.com).

Dermstore La Roche Posay Hyal B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

“With age, we know that the skin barrier function declines and the skin can no longer maintain hydration as it used to,” he says. Joshua Drafting Engineer, The head of dermatology beauty and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital said, “Look for a moisturizer that contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid is like a sponge that draws water into other skin layers. Works with. ”

Dr. Jart + Ceramidine Cream ($ 48; sephora.com).

Sephora Dr. Jart + Ceramidin ™ Cream

“Ceramides create a barrier on the skin that helps minimize permeability,” says Carlos. “They also help protect against environmental factors that lead to skin aging.” Dr. Jart’s, which is popular with Darm and customers.

“Antioxidants … help restore the skin from environmental stress,” says Ava, pointing out that vitamin C is one of the most admired antioxidants in the world. Dr. Julius Fu, a board-certified plastic surgeon, agrees: Check the label for L-ascorbic acid, which is considered the best vitamin C for your skin. Probably the most important ingredient in maintaining healthy skin for a long time, antioxidants work to neutralize aging free radicals such as pollution, smoke and the main cause of UV rays. ”

Aforet C Serum ($ 125; aforebeauty.com).

Afio Review Tea Aforet C Serum

“After cleansing the skin in the morning, antioxidants calm and cool the skin, providing a protective layer from free radicals and environmental pollutants,” says a few. “We have Vitamin C serum for both oily and dry skin types, so we can tailor it to your skin type and needs.”

Vitamin C Serum 20% Pure L-Ascorbic Acid ($ 19.99; amazon.com).

Amazon Vitamin C Serum 20% Pure L-Ascorbic Acid

“Vitamin C [in its most potent and stable format of L-ascorbic acid] Probably the best known antioxidant. By delaying oxidative damage, it helps support increased collagen synthesis and photoprotection, which is even more feasible with sunscreens, “says Ava.

Lumene Valo Glow Boost Essence Serum with Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid ($ 17.79; target.com).

Amazon Lumene Valo Glow Boost Essence Serum with Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid

Zeichner says, “We recommend using Vitamin C with sunscreen to protect against UV damage from the sun. It blocks the production of abnormal pigments and dark spots and skin tones. To brighten up. ”

Loretta Anti-Aging Repair Serum ($ 110; drloretta.com).

Dr. Loretta Loretta Anti-Aging Repair Serum

“Vitamin C helps the formation of new collagen, keeps the skin bright, strengthens sunscreen and prevents light damage,” he says. Dr. Loretta Sirald, Miami-based board-approved Darm, Dr. Loretta’s Skin Care..

“After 40 years of practice as a dermatologist and performing a full-body examination on patients between the ages of 18 and 98, about 90% of all skin” aging “we see is almost exclusive. I am fascinated by the fact that I am being sick. We are exposed to the environment, “says Loretta. Daily SPF At any time of the year.

Even more surprising is that all dermatologists agreed with her.

Dermalogica PowerBright TRx Pure Light SPF 50 ($ 68; ulta.com).

Ulta Dermalogica Power Bright TRx Pure Light SPF50

“Even when working from home, you need to cover every day, above or under the towel,” says Ava. “If you’re outside and in the stronger sun, double your sunscreen with 30 SPF every 90 minutes and add a hat or sunscreen.”

La Roche Posay Ancerios Clear Skin Dry Touch Face Sunscreen, for acne-prone skin ($ 19.99; target.com).

the goal La Roche Posay Ancerios Clear Skin Dry Touch Face Sunscreen, for acne-prone skin

“The importance of sunscreen cannot be exaggerated,” says a few. “Even on cloudy days or indoors. Light from car windows, blue light from phone and computer screens can lead to visible skin damage over time. With UVA and UVB protection. Wide spectrum SPF50 + sunscreen prevents UV rays from prematurely damaging and aging the skin. ”

Elta MDUV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF46 ($ 37; dermstore.com).

Dermstore Elta MDUV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF46

This mineral sunscreen is one of Darm Store’s bestsellers. One reviewer said, “This is the only facial sunscreen I buy. It’s perfect for everyday wear and nice under makeup. I love the fact that it contains zinc oxide for strong protection.”

Shiseido x Tory Burch Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF50 + Sunscreen ($ 49; Shiseido.com).

Shiseido Shiseido x Tory Burch Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF50 + Sunscreen

This limited edition sunscreen may be fun to package, but its prescription is a serious business. It goes smoothly and feels moisturized — never dries. (Over 1,000 5-star reviews agree.)

“My favorite ingredient for lightening the skin is retinoids,” says Carlos. “Retinoids address whitening through multifactorial channels. They work by increasing the turnover of skin cells, thereby helping to get rid of old, dull skin cells more quickly. , You can bring young and vibrant skin cells to the surface more efficiently. ”

RocRetinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum ($ 32.99; ulta.com).

Ulta RoC Retinol Collection Deep Wrinkle Serum

Retinol is the most well-studied ingredient we must find to find the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, “says Zeichner, who recommends this cream.

Aforé Maintenance-R Retinol Cream ($ 125; aforebeauty.com).

Afore Beauty AFORÉ Maintenance-R Retinol Cream

“Retinol works to increase skin cell turnover, which essentially means that skin cells regenerate at a faster rate, increase collagen production, even out the texture of the skin, fine wrinkles and wrinkles. “Reduces the appearance of wrinkles,” says a few who recommend retinol. Creams from his own line reduce sensitivity because they contain soothing ingredients such as green tea, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera. ..

Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer ($ 45.42; amazon.com).

Amazon Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer

Carlos calls this moisturizer “a good retinol for beginners.” It is calm and less likely to cause irritation. It also contains niacinamide, which helps B3 to reduce inflammation that can cause aging. ”

Skin Medica Retinol Complex ($ 78; dermstore.com).

Dermstore Skin Medica Retinol Complex

The algal extract provides a hydration buffer for retinol and becomes Ava’s favorite — and almost every customer who buys it.

“When cells turn slowly, they don’t drop cells from the surface of the skin like they used to,” says Zeichner. “As a result, light is less reflected on the surface of the skin and gives a dull appearance. Alpha hydroxy acids such as glycolic acid and lactic acid are routinely incorporated to enhance exfoliation.”

La Roche Posay Glicolic B5 Dark Spot Collector ($ 41.99; ulta.com).

Ulta La Roche Posay Glicolic B5 Dark Spot Collector

Loretta agrees: “AHA … adds vitality by removing dead cells that store pigments, giving the skin a dull look,” she says.

Dennis Gloss Skin Care Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel ($ 88; sephora.com).

Sephora Dennis Gloss Skin Care Alpha Beta® Universal Daily Peel

These cult-loving skins work and remain bestsellers for years.

L’Oreal Paris Revita Lift Derm Intensive Glycolate Serum ($ 29.49; target.com).

the goal L’Oreal Paris Revita Lift Derm Intensive Glycolate Serum

The customer gave this glycolic acid serum. This gently exfoliates the first layer of skin, revealing a brighter, more plump skin. There are about 2,000 5-star reviews.

Olehen Rixen Invigorating Night Transformation Gel ($ 38; sephora.com).

Sephora OLE HENRIKSEN Exhilarating Night Transformation Gel

Under a mild moisturizer, use this serum at night to reveal a smoother skin with a more uniform tone in the morning.