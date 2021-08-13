Vaccines also benefit people who have been infected with COVID-19 in the past

“Antibodies induced by infection do not neutralize currently circulating coronavirus mutants as efficiently as antibodies induced by mRNA vaccination.” Scott Hensley, Associate Professor of Microbiology, University of Pennsylvania, Earlier told USA Today..

NS June 30th study published in Science Translational Medicine Antibodies produced by those fully vaccinated with Moderna’s mRNA vaccine have been found to be more broadly defensive against a variety of variants compared to antibodies from recovered COVID-19 patients. rice field.

More consistent vaccine protection

Vaccines also said they provide much more consistent protection from infection than innate immunity. Grant McFadden, Director of the Biodesign Center for Immunotherapy, Vaccines and Virotherapy at Arizona State University.

“Recovery from COVID results in highly variable immunity to secondary infections, which is reflected in a wide range of anti-spiking antibodies in recovered patients,” McFadden told USA Today. “On the other hand, immunity from vaccines (especially the messenger RNA version) is much more uniform in terms of both protection from COVID and anti-spiking antibody levels.”

Oxford University Study Issued in June We have found that people with a weak immune response from previous COVID-19 infections may be at increased risk of being infected with new viral variants.

The vaccine also induces the body to produce antibodies at even higher levels than those recovered from COVID-19. Dr. Taylor Healed Sargent, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Specializing in Infectious Diseases, Northwestern University School of Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine, Talked to health..

“Vaccines induce far more antibodies than natural infections, so when vaccines are reduced, protection lasts longer than protection from natural infections,” she said.

More common reinfection without vaccination

Antibodies are made by the arms of the immune system, called the adaptive immune response. It retains the memory of pathogens that the body has encountered so far and launches a more specialized attack if they re-enter.

Studies show that COVID-19 infection can lead to a reservoir of protective antibodies Continues up to 8 NS 11 months.. However, as recent CDC studies and others have discovered, these antibodies do not always prevent reinfection.