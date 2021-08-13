Health
The COVID-19 surge has worsened day by day in Georgia, filling hospitals with highly ill patients.
“What was even more scary this time was that these people were drowning,” he said. “They are drowning, and it’s terrible to see it.” The doctor said, “I’m out of air …, over and over again,” I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe. ” I said. “
The majority of COVID-19 patients admitted during this surge have not been vaccinated. Doctors and hospital executives throughout Georgia urged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the surge filled the hospital.
Number of COVID-19 patients this week Hospitalized in Georgia It has surpassed the surge last summer. The trend line is so steep that doctors are concerned that hospitals could quickly overtake the January peak in the face of the most difficult pandemic cases.
As of Friday, 23% of hospitalized patients across the state were COVID-19 patients. In the hospital area of southern Georgia, including waycross, COVID-19 patients accounted for 45% of inpatients. In areas including Savannah and Brunswick, COVID-19 cases accounted for one-third of patients.
“Our cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to increase unless we now take urgent steps to mitigate the COVID-19 epidemic,” said Kathleen E., Commissioner of the Georgia Public Health Service. Dr. Toomy says. Toomey vaccinated Georgians and encouraged them to wear masks in the crowd both indoors and outdoors.
Darcy Craven, president and chief executive officer of Thomasville’s Archbold Medical Center, used social media last week to urge unvaccinated people to be vaccinated. price.
“Today, the hospital is full,” he said in a video posted on social media. “The ICU is full. The emergency room is full and the waiting room is full. [emergency department] It will also fill up. “
Hospitals throughout Georgia relied on suspending some selective surgery to conserve resources, but many hospitals overloaded the emergency room and ICU with ambulance traffic. I also relied on frequent pauses.
Northeast Georgia Health System One of the most hit hospitals With the third surge, which peaked in January. The system now had to prepare for another flood of patients.
“In the first three weeks of this fourth wave, the number of COVID-19-positive patients increased significantly faster than any previous wave, about twice as fast,” said John Delzel, Vice President and Incident Commander. The doctor says. For the Northeast Georgia Health System. “We are preparing to be more than we saw in the third wave, but we hope it isn’t.”
Scott Steiner, president and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System, didn’t chop up words when describing the condition in the hospital.
“Today we are caring for 133 patients in the COVID-19 unit, and five of the COVID patients died that week,” he said in a statement on Friday. “Yesterday we officially peaked from the last massive surge in winter, which means COVID-19 since April 2020, when Albany was one of the worst pandemic hotspots in the world. The number of hospitalized patients was the highest. “
Steiner said many people couldn’t understand why they suspected the seriousness of COVID-19 after the 18-month pandemic.
“If only denialists and suspects could spend the shift working with one of the ICU nurses or respiratory therapists. Maybe they would believe. You’re yours to a health care hero. Want to show your support and do something good for our community? Get the vaccine and put on your mask, “Steiner said.
This week, Phoebe Putney urged pregnant women to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, following recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the health system, hospitals in southern Georgia had to perform an emergency caesarean section on many pregnant women suffering from a serious illness with COVID-19.
The hospital system also said it ordered additional vaccines in response to approval for additional vaccines for some people with a weakened immune system.
