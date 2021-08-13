Searsmont Church related to the second COVID-19 outbreak in Waldo County this week

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, 15 people tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak related to the Searsmont Church.

Outbreaks related to Calvary Chapel Belfast Second of the main CDC We are investigating in Waldo County this week. The county has been a virus hotspot in Maine for the past few weeks and is now Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

The increase in the number of cases means that some local businesses are again demanding that customers wear masks indoors. Similarly, volunteer organizers of the popular outdoor weekly music event Belfast Summer Night have decided to suspend the rest of the concert series this week due to the county’s COVID-19 spikes.

Another outbreak this week was detected at Waldo County General Hospital, which included five people who tested positive on Monday, according to the Main CDC.

Hospital officials believe the case represents a growing community in Waldo County, and internal contact tracing to date has shown that employee cases do not share a common connection with patients. He said it indicates that there were no known infections among the staff.

The message to the church in Searsmont was not answered immediately on Friday afternoon. The Facebook page said on August 4th that the service would be livestreamed that week due to “the rapid spread of illness in our community.”

However, a Friday post showed that there was a face-to-face service this Sunday, but people with symptoms of illness were asked to stay home until they felt better.

