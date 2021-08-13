Prisma Health experts encourage pregnant women to receive COVID-19 vaccination





Prisma Health doctors encourage pregnant South Carolina residents, or women who are thinking of becoming pregnant, to get the COVID-19 vaccine and talk to their doctor about the risks and benefits of the vaccine or talk to their pregnant cocoon. I did. “COVID vaccination is safe for pregnant women,” said Dr. Kacey Eichelberger, OBGYN Chairman of Upstate in Prisma. “COVID vaccination is safe for lactating women, and COVID vaccination is safe for women who are thinking of becoming pregnant.” It looks like this COVID-19 case study When hospitalization Around the state is rising, and Prisma doctors say they are seeing the largest surge among pregnant women. Many are not vaccinated. There were 11 pregnant women with COVID-19 at Prisma Upstate on Friday. “We have many of them in the ICU,” said Eichelberger. “Currently, ICU gives birth to babies almost every day.” Dr. Berry Campbell, OBGYN Chairman of Midland in Prisma, said that about 10% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Midland were pregnant and about half of those patients landed in the ICU. This includes both pregnant and postpartum patients, who are among the most ill patients, Campbell said. He added that COVID-19 increases the risk of pregnancy complications such as preterm birth. Pregnancy can lower the mother’s immune system and increase the risk of infection. “Less than 25% of pregnant mothers in the United States are vaccinated, and less than 10% of women under the age of 25 are vaccinated,” Campbell said. “It was completely discovered, leaving a huge population and tremendous risk.” The Department of Health and Environmental Management, along with other health groups in the state CDC Guidance COVID-19 vaccine is highly recommended for pregnant women after increased evidence of safety. “A new analysis did not show an increased risk of early pregnancy or miscarriage in people vaccinated 20 weeks before pregnancy. Previous data from three safety monitoring systems showed vaccination in late pregnancy. No safety concerns were found for pregnant women who received the vaccine. During pregnancy or in their baby. ” The statement said.. “The truth has been that pregnancy increases the risk of serious illness due to COVID-19. Pregnant people with COVID-19 require hospitalization, ventilation and intensive care units. You are more likely to need important care, including hospitalization. “ Eichelberger dispelled some misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy during the Friday briefing. She said the data did not show an increased risk of miscarriage and the study did not show any effect on the placenta. Another concern is The vaccine has a live virus, No, she said. She added that many women delayed vaccination because they heard stories from people who had a bad experience with the vaccine. Therefore, health authorities are asking people to consult their doctors for factual information about the risks and benefits of vaccines. Campbell added that the vaccine could allow the mother-developed antibody to be passed on to the baby, and the vaccine itself would not be passed on to the baby, giving the baby a certain level of protection. Dr. Casey Burson, Prisma’s pediatric psychiatrist and hoping for her first baby soon, shared her own story of being vaccinated during pregnancy. Once before pregnancy and second during pregnancy. Burson said vaccination could alleviate anxiety, especially since her husband was infected with COVID-19 early in pregnancy. “Talk to your OB to get the information that makes the most sense to you,” Burson said.

