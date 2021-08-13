Health essentials for a safe return to school





Dr. Peter Barckett

If you have school-aged children, you’re probably planning to go back to school. You may be as excited about it as they are. You may even have a checklist for the new semester to organize your efforts. These lists may typically include shopping for essentials such as pens, pencils, paper, folders, rulers, and lunch boxes. There’s another important item to list this year-COVID-19 shots. Do Children Really Need Protection Against COVID-19? Most of the hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 were in the adult population, but children can still be very ill. The disease may appear with symptoms different from those of adults, such as high levels of inflammation that can affect many organs. In patients of all ages, vague symptoms can persist long after an acute infection. COVID-19 infections between children and adolescents 0-19 are now increasing nationwide and in Washington. Children can also spread the virus to others. Who will be the target of the shot? Students over the age of 12 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Qualified students are advised to take shots as soon as possible, as the immunization process takes time to generate an immune response. A study examining the safety and efficacy of the vaccine detected an antibody response weeks after the injection. Also, two doses (3 or 4 week intervals) are required to achieve maximum protection. What if my child is not yet 12 years old? The COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been approved for use in children under the age of 12. Research is ongoing. Many healthcare providers expect approval for younger ages in the winter or early 2022. In the meantime, it’s a good idea to check with your healthcare provider if you need other immunity and get a flu shot as soon as it’s available. Are there any side effects? All types of immunization often have at least some significant effects. These include pain at the injection site, redness, and swelling. You may also have fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, fever, and chills. These symptoms are because your body’s immune system is preparing to fight the actual illness. It’s similar to an evacuation drill at school. If all the students and teachers graduate from school while the fire alarm is sounding, it looks like a fire is about to break, but no smoke or flames come. Just as evacuation drills help schools keep people safe in the event of a real emergency, vaccination prepares the body to fight the infection before it causes serious harm. Serious side effects are extremely rare. There are reports of rare inflammation of the heart (myocarditis and pericarditis) caused by the body’s immune system’s response to infections and other triggers. Since April 2021, only 1,000 of the 177 million people vaccinated with COVID-19 have been reported, which is extremely rare. Is the vaccine effective against viral variants? Yes. Several variants have been seen since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic. The widespread delta mutants are highly infectious and increase the prevalence of unvaccinated individuals. The first studies of the Pfizer and Modana vaccines showed overall 95% and 94% efficacy, respectively. Since then, many studies have found excellent effects on new mutants. The Moderna vaccine also seems to be very effective against delta variants. The Pfizer vaccine was found to be about as effective against the delta mutant as the original coronavirus-88% effective. All three vaccines appear to be very effective (more than 90%) in protecting people from hospitalizations and deaths caused by infections of new variants. If the vaccines are not 100% effective, why should we give them to children? If your students take the test and don’t get 100% full, do you tell them it’s better to accept a failed score or an incomplete score without taking the test at all? Of course you don’t. We are thrilled when our students come home with a score of 94%, 95%, or 88%. Occasionally, my patients point out that some people test positive for COVID-19 even after vaccination. I would like to point out that even very good but incomplete protection is better than no protection. If your hair still gets wet with a raincoat, does it make sense to throw it away in the event of a storm? Medical evidence is overwhelming that vaccination prevents the majority of COVID-19 cases, and cases that manage to occur after vaccination tend to be much milder. Are other students vaccinated? Yes. Since the release of vaccination eligibility in recent months, vaccination in the 12-18 age group has increased more rapidly than in any other age group. In Kitsap County, the vaccination rate for 12-18 year olds was 48% in mid-July, just above the vaccination rate for 18-34 year olds. Why do children need to wear masks at school? Washington requires masks for all school staff and students from kindergarten to high school this fall, with or without vaccination. This recommendation complies with the guidelines for universal masking at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics schools. Wearing a mask, along with hand washing and physical distance, has proven to be effective, and there are good reasons to make it at school. First, the school has a high concentration of young students under the age of 12 and is not yet eligible for the vaccine. Second, the high infectivity of the delta variant means that this additional layer of protection remains important. What about other regular immunity? Nationally, many children and adults are also behind in regular vaccination. Routine immunization for children and teens decreased significantly between March and May 2020. Between March and May 2020, they haven’t caught up yet. These illnesses can pose a serious health threat due to the easy spread of vaccine-preventable illnesses such as measles and whooping cough. Check your child’s regular immunity (and your own immunity while you do it) and consider getting a flu shot early in the season. Regular examinations for children and teens can assess development, identify new health problems, answer basic questions from nutrition to personal hygiene, and conduct pre-participation exams for sports activities. Listen to your child’s concerns and feelings about returning to school. Many children experience depression and loss during a pandemic or when returning to school and can be stressed. If you have any concerns about your child’s mental health, talk to your healthcare provider. The past year and a half has been far from “normal”, especially for our schools and students. I find it a little tricky to get ready to go back to school after a lot of turmoil. I’m a little nervous about getting my son to school this fall, but I’m also looking forward to meeting my classmates, learning in the classroom, and participating in extracurricular activities. As a parent, I promise to prepare him for a safe experience of these experiences. So I have him wear a safety belt in the car, look in both directions before crossing the street, and put on a helmet for batting practice. This year, basic school safety also includes COVID-19 vaccination and masks. Peter Barkett, MD, practices internal medicine at Kaiser Permanente Silverdale. He lives in Bremerton.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kitsapsun.com/story/life/2021/08/13/health-essentials-safe-return-school/8126996002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos