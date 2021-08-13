Cascade County COVID-19 Total Active, Second Highest New Case in MT





Cascade County reported 56 new cases on Friday. This is the second highest number of new cases in the state after Flathead County. Cascade County also reported 402 active cases, the second highest in the state, after Flathead County. Flathead County leads the state with new active cases with a total of 555 cases after adding 71 new cases on Friday. Cascade County reported 193 deaths on Friday, two more than reported on August 5. The county currently has a recovery of 9,564 people. The county has given a total of 61,311 COVID-19 vaccines and reports that 30,662 people in the county have been fully vaccinated. Forty-four percent of the county’s eligible population is fully infected with the virus. State by state data Updated Wednesday, Cascade County had 127 subspecies cases, with evidence of three COVID-19 mutants, including 66 alpha cases, 43 delta cases, and 3 gamma cases. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mutant strains of concern are increased infectivity, more serious illnesses (increased hospitalization or mortality), and significant neutralization by antibodies produced during previous infections or vaccinations. Decrease, diminished effectiveness of treatment, or failure of vaccine or diagnostic detection. Variant of concern has been detected in 48 counties. Delta variants continue to be the leading variants detected throughout the state, accounting for 95% of new variant cases. With the spread of delta variants, the Municipal Health Department (CCHD) has repeated the CDC’s recommendation that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks indoors. CCHD also recommended wearing a mask outdoors to filter smoke particles from nearby fires. To book your vaccine, please visit www.vaccines.gov. Montana posted 352 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total of Montana’s active confirmed reports to 2,659. According to the state website covid19.mt.gov, the virus has caused 115,475 recovery, 1,730 deaths, and 180 active hospitalizations in the state. The state tested 1,545,741 for coronavirus, which is 5,405 more than Thursday. The first case of COVID-19 in Montana was reported on March 11, 2020. To date, the total dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been 913,304. There are 450,016 residents who are fully immunized against COVID-19. Forty-nine percent of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. CDC too release Data earlier this week reflect the safety of the vaccine for pregnant people and recommend vaccination for all people over the age of 12. According to the CDC, pregnant people are at increased risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 when compared to non-pregnant people. Following Flathead and Cascade counties, the third county with the highest number of new cases was Missoula county, which reported 47 new cases, for a total of 289 cases within the county. After adding 44 new cases on Friday, Yellowstone County currently has 389 active cases. Gallatin County has a total of 175 cases after adding 22 new cases. Lewis and Clark County reported 21 new cases for a total of 160 active cases. Ravalli County and Silver Bow County both added 14 new cases. Lincoln County has added eight new cases, and Lake County has added seven new cases. Nicole Garten is a government watch reporter for the Great Falls Tribune. You can email her at [email protected]

