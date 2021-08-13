Are the symptoms of Delta different? | bdnews24.com

Early in the pandemic, we learned about the characteristic signs of infection, such as loss of taste and smell, fever, cough, shortness of breath, and malaise. But what about now, more than a year later? Did the symptoms change given that the delta variant is currently the most common form of virus in the United States?

There is little data on this question, much left to answer.

Unvaccinated patients make up the majority of patients admitted with COVID-19 and are more likely to develop serious symptoms such as dyspnea and persistent chest pain and compression. In low-vaccination areas such as Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas, more unvaccinated children and young adults are sent to hospitals than at other times during the pandemic. Researchers are not yet clear whether Delta is the only cause of these serious symptoms or a surge in pediatric infections that can lead to increased hospitalizations.

The delta variant is almost twice as contagious as the previous variant and is similar to the infectivity of chickenpox. It replicates rapidly in the body and people carry large amounts of the virus to their nose and throat.

Dr. Andrew T. Chan, an epidemiologist and doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital and one of the lead researchers at the COVID Symptom Study, said hundreds of UK, US and Sweden through an app that asks participants to monitor. We are tracking millions of people. Symptoms. Preprints using data from studies that have not yet been published in peer-reviewed journals suggest that vaccinated individuals are well protected from the delta. Breakthrough infections are rare but tend to cause milder symptoms for a shorter period of time.

At this point, nearly 90% of the UK’s adult population has been vaccinated at least once. In the United States, 71% of adults are partially vaccinated.

Among vaccinated adults, “the symptoms we are seeing now are much more commonly identified by the common cold,” said Dr. Chan. “We still see people coughing, but the prevalence of runny nose and sneezing is also high.” He added that headaches and sore throats are the other biggest complaints. .. Fever and loss of taste and smell have been less reported.

Dr. Chan said researchers began seeing milder reported symptoms from late spring around the time the Delta mutant was epidemic in the United Kingdom. This was also consistent with the national mass vaccination program.

New York City pediatricians, who have 67% of adults fully vaccinated, have seen many of the same symptoms in children as they have seen since the onset of the pandemic, with more severe cases in unvaccinated adolescents. It states that it tends to be. Especially those with underlying illnesses such as diabetes and obesity. Some toddlers and school-aged children can also be very ill with COVID, but doctors do not always know why one child is more ill than another. Dr. Sallie Permar, a pediatrician at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine, said. ..

Fever, cough, malaise, headache, and sore throat are “classical symptoms of Covid” among symptomatic children, she added.

If your child has potential COVID symptoms such as gastrointestinal problems, arrange for both you and your child to have a COVID test and stay home until the result is negative. Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital in NYU Langone.

“That’s part of how we keep our school safe,” he added.

Tests are also essential for adults, experts say. Even if you are vaccinated and have mild symptoms, it is best to be tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes that vaccinated people can still infect others with the virus.

“It’s time to be humble about the fact that this is a new variant. We’re still learning,” said NYU Langone Vaccine Center Director and NYU Langone Health Infectious Diseases Officer. Dr. Mark Mulligan said. “Be cautious and careful about going ahead and taking the test.”

© 2021 The New York Times Company