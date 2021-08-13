CDC recommends additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine for certain immunocompromised people





On Thursday night, the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use of a third dose to certain patients who are likely to have a poor immune response to a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. According to the FDA, there is not enough data to discuss the possibility of additional doses of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot Covid-19 vaccine.

It brought questions to the Advisory Board on the CDC and its immunization practices to determine if people would actually recommend taking these additional doses.

“Yes, I agree … I agree that the benefits are enormous and the potential adverse effects are minimal and should be recommended,” said ACIP, a professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at Wakeforest School of Medicine. Member Dr. Catherine Polling said. Said during the meeting.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the CDC immediately approved the vote. This means that people can immediately start a third dose.

“This official CDC recommendation, following the FDA’s decision to amend the emergency use authorization for vaccines, states that everyone, including those most vulnerable to COVID-19, will receive as much as possible from COVID-19 vaccination. This is an important step in getting protection. “Warrensky said in a statement. The Covid-19 vaccine booster dose has not yet been recommended to the general public. ACIP said it should be up to the patient and doctor to decide who needs additional doses and when to do so. People are left on their own to prove the need for a third dose-no prescription or doctor’s notes required. The committee did not recommend testing to see if people responded adequately to the vaccine. There are no FDA-approved tests to check the immune response after vaccination with the Covid vaccine. ACIP members discussed whether it is safe to recommend a third vaccination for immunocompromised 12-year-old children and decided to recommend including children over 12 years of age included in Pfizer’s EUA in the recommendations. Did. The Moderna vaccine is approved for use by people over the age of 18. “This EUA is aimed at people with moderate to severe immunosuppression, not people with chronic illnesses that may be associated with mild immunosuppression,” Dr. Amanda Korn of the CDC said at a conference. Told. “The purpose of our clinical considerations is to allow healthcare providers some flexibility in assessing patient immunosuppression, and individuals need to demonstrate immunosuppression in order to obtain a vaccine. There is, “Korn added. “But the purpose of this is to limit this to individuals who are considered moderate or severe under the EUA and do not include, for example, long-term care residents, people with diabetes, or people with heart disease. A type of chronic medical condition is not intended here. “ Some people have already jumped over the gun-more than a million, the CDC has discovered. So far, “about 140 million people have completed a double-dose primary series of Moderna or Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Kathleen Douring of the CDC’s National Center for Vaccination and Respiratory Diseases. Said at the ACIP conference. .. “Approximately 1.14 million (less than 1%) received one or more additional Covid-19 vaccinations.” Also, approximately 1% of the 12 million people who received one J & J Janssen vaccine received the second vaccine. I was inoculated. NS Recent research by Johns Hopkins Researchers found that people vaccinated against immunodeficiency were 485 times more likely to eventually be hospitalized or die of Covid-19 than the general vaccinated population. discovered. The CDC estimates that approximately 7 million American adults (2.7% of the adult population) are immunocompromised due to either their illness or the medications they are taking. increase. A disproportionate number of vaccine breakthroughs in immunocompromised people when a fully vaccinated person becomes infected anyway “In breakthrough cases, the proportion of immunocompromised cases is higher than in vaccinated cases,” CDC Dr. Heather Scoby told ACIP. At the meeting, Mr. Korn said the effectiveness of the vaccine was about 59% to 72% in people with immunodeficiency, compared to 90% to 94% overall. “People with immunodeficiency are more likely to become severely ill with Covid-19. Especially among inpatients, the risk of prolonged SARS-CoV-2 infection and the elimination of the virus during infection and treatment. Will be higher, “said Mr. Korn. “They are likely to send SARS-CoV-2 to their home contacts,” she added. “People with immunodeficiency are more likely to have a breakthrough infection. A small study of breakthrough infections in the hospital found that 40-44% were immunocompromised.” It has been known for months that the Covid-19 vaccine may not work well in this group. The overall vaccination rate was very high and it was expected that “herds” would protect them. But that didn’t work-about one-third of eligible people in the United States have never received the Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccines provide good protection from serious illness, but there are some breakthroughs. Of the 164 million vaccinated, the CDC counted 7,101 Covid-19 hospitalizations and killed 1,507. That number is probably underestimated, says the CDC.

