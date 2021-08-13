Saratoga Hospital is adopting a “no visitor” policy as the number of COVID cases increases





Saratoga Hospital began banning visitors from medical facilities on Friday, saying the increase in COVID-19 cases is driving a non-visitor policy. “Due to rising COVID-19 infection rates in our community, Saratoga Hospital has adopted a’no visitor’policy,” the hospital announced. “Minimizing the number of people in the building helps protect patients and staff.” The hospital said it would provide “compassionate tax exemptions” on a case-by-case basis. The new policy will be introduced as the number of cases of COVID-19 increases in Saratoga County and the wider area. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infection levels in the county have reached “high” levels. According to county data, the county recorded 12 hospitalizations and nearly 300 active cases as of Thursday. This week, about 40 people are testing for COVID positives daily in the county. Earlier this week, county health officials urged residents to vaccinate, increasing county vaccination levels (about 70% of residents received at least one vaccination), but otherwise more serious cases. He said it helped to blunt. “The main message is the vaccine, and the scope of the vaccine is as designed to prevent hospitalization, serious illness and death,” Dr. Daniel Cooles, a Saratoga County Health Commissioner, said in a press conference Wednesday. “. “Data show that vaccines continue to be the most effective tool in the fight against COVID.” The hospital’s new visitor ban policy affects numerous facilities and all primary care and specialty offices associated with the hospital. The no-visitor policy applies to all primary care and professional offices of the Alfred Z. Solomon Emergency Center, Urgent Care-Wilton, Queensbury Argent Care-Adirondack, Malta Med Emergency Care, and Saratoga Hospital Medical Group. increase. Other Daily Gazette Articles: category: news, Saratoga County

