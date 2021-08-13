From double masking to adding filters: Here’s how to improve your masking game

Delta mutants are more than twice as easy to infect as the original strain of coronavirus.it’s snowing One of the most infectious respiratory viruses We know

It also replicates quickly in the nose and throat of infected people, allowing them to carry 1,000 times more virus than the original strain in their bodies. It all means that it is essential to make sure your mask is protected, and it’s not just a dazzling decoration for your face.

So what makes a high-performance mask? According to Ma, mask filtration efficiency is a function of both the mask’s material and its adhesion to the face. Therefore, no matter what you do, make sure there are no gaps under your cheeks or chin where the virus can invade.

1. Consider N95 and KN95

Some public health professionals Proposed Delta Spread requires wearing a more seriously protective mask, such as the N95 Respirator, the gold standard for protection. The N95 Respirator blocks at least 95% of particles when properly worn.

Fortunately, N95 is abundant these days. However, there are drawbacks.The N95 isn’t exactly fun to wear, as they seal so tightly on your face (that’s why they work so well), Note Dr. Eve Kunkal, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist at Duke Children’s Hospital.

“No one wants to wear the N95 for eight hours,” says Cal. She says they are good protection when in high-risk situations, such as caring for COVID-19 patients. “But it can be very unpleasant.”

If you decide to choose the N95 anyway, beware of counterfeits. Check the CDC site for advice How to find counterfeit products And list (last updated in June) Reliable source of surgical N95.. You can also find guidance on choosing the right one from a variety of N95 styles, or purchase NIOSH-approved masks from companies such as: Aiden And non-profit organizations Project N95.

Some people struggle with the straps that the N95 uses to attach to the head. In that case, you can also consider the KN95 respirator, which is often mounted with a more comfortable ear loop. The KN95 is regulated by the Chinese government, and like the N95, test standards vary from country to country, but are to remove at least 95% of the small particles in the air.

However, counterfeiting is also a problem with KN95.And that The FDA recently revoked an emergency use authorization It was granted to KN95 and made it possible to use in the medical field.However, you can still search List of previously approved KN95 FDA..You can also check NIOSH List of foreign-made respirators it tested Due to past filtration efficiency, however, the agency has now stopped testing them.

When choosing one of these respiratory organs, make sure they also fit tightly on the face. And keep in mind that no matter what you choose, the best mask will ultimately be what you wear consistently.

2. Wear two masks

One of the best ways to get a better mask is to double it, Ma says. According to her, start with the surgical mask closest to the face and add the cloth on top of it.

The drawback of surgical masks is that many of them fit loosely — and the ability of the mask to filter particles depends in part on how well it seals on your face. By layering a cloth mask on top, you can add a layer of filtration while achieving a tighter fit, Ma says. Co-authored commentary earlier this year Double masking is recommended.

Choose a surgical mask made of a non-woven material called polypropylene. This is because the material retains an electrostatic charge that can trap the particles. (Some surgical masks are made of paper.) Next, add a high quality cloth mask.

But don’t keep the masks on, Mar warns. Only one additional mask is sufficient. If the mask becomes difficult to breathe, air will come in and out from the sides instead. “It’s like having a hole in the mask,” Ma told NPR earlier this year.

3. Make the mask fit tightly

Even in this late stage of the pandemic, it still repeats: don’t let your nose hang over your mask-it defeats the purpose! Also, for best protection, you need to make sure that the mask fits your mouth, nostrils, and nostrils as closely as possible and that there are no gaps.

The filtration efficiency of the mask depends on how well the mask fits the face. study NS JAMA Internal Medicine Shows. Researchers have found that the surgical masks they tested block on average only 38.5% of small particles when worn normally. However, after trying various hacks to improve the mask seal, the filtration efficiency soared.

One trick they tested: tie the ear loops to a knot as close to the edge of the mask as possible, then push in the side pleats to minimize the gaps that appear along the edges, as shown in the photo on the left below. increase. As a result, the filtration efficiency of the surgical mask has been improved to 60%.

Another easy hack is to use a hairclip as shown in the photo on the right above to hold the occipital ear loops firmly. As a result, the filtration efficiency of the mask has increased to nearly 65%.

You can also try a mask fitter or brace. This is an elastic frame that fits over the mask to provide a tighter seal on the wearer’s nose, mouth and face. One study Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have found that using a mask fitter improves the filtration efficiency of surgical masks from less than 20% to more than 90%.