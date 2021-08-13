Connect with us

BC recorded 717 cases, the highest since May 7-NEWS 1130

Vancouver (News 113) – The fourth wave of COVID-19 in British Columbia has turned sharply upwards, with the state recording the highest 717 new cases since May 7 on Friday.

There are 717 new infections throughout the state.In contrast, Ontario, which is three times the population of British Columbia, has been recorded. A little over 500 new infections For each of the last two days.

More than half of BC was once again in the Interior Health area. However, the number of daily cases is increasing in all health authorities.

The interior recorded 376 new cases, more than double the next highest number recorded by Fraser Health, 140. 101 new infections were identified in Vancouver Coastal Health, 60 in Northern Health and 40 in Island Health.

BC has increased from 81 on Thursday to 82 with COVID-19. ICU has increased by 39 from 33 on the previous day.

There are currently 11 outbreaks in long-term or supportive care, and new outbreaks have been declared at Hawthorne Park, David Lloyd Jones, and Village Milk Leak. All of these facilities are located in the Interior Health area.

The state previously had a predominant surge in cases in interior health areas Central Okanagan.. The region, including Kelowna, is subject to stricter COVID-19 restrictions compared to the rest of the state.

Interior Health has 2,446 active cases, more than half of BC’s total of 4,277.

Two weeks ago, the state numbers Less than 5 percent Of the new COVID-19 cases, it was among fully vaccinated people. The state added that unvaccinated people “have a significantly higher risk of serious consequences.”

BC has not recorded COVID-related deaths in the past day, bringing the total to 1,779 since the pandemic began.

The COVID-19 vaccination rate in BC continues to rise, with 82.4% of eligible British Columbia residents being vaccinated once and 72% being fully vaccinated.

Last week, state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said BC “We are facing a wave of unvaccinated cases.”

On Thursday, the state was filled with BC-wide long-term care and supported living workers. Immunization is obligatory In opposition to COVID-19, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the decision was made due to a “disruptive” outbreak associated with Delta variants and unvaccinated people.

Workers and volunteers in these environments must be vaccinated by October 12.

Henry also said on Thursday the British Colombians Refuse vaccination You should not assume that COVID-19 will be allowed to participate in Canax games and concerts.

“It’s time for immunization, because it affects your ability to do some of the things you might want to do,” she said.

“If you choose not to be immunized, you do not necessarily have the right to enter a higher-risk environment with many people who are immunized and protected, so these need to be done individually and as a group. It’s a decision. “

On Friday, Federal Government Announces Soon, all commercial air travelers will need proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The new measures, which will come into force by the end of October, will also apply to passengers on large vessels with accommodations such as interstate trains and cruise ships.

The Government of Canada also announced that it will require all federal civil servants to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from early fall. We also call on companies with federal regulations to follow suit.

