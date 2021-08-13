One in the Peedy area tested positive for West Nile virus





Columbia, South Carolina (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Management revealed on Friday that one of the peadies tested positive for the West Nile virus. This is the first case of the 2021 mosquito season in South Carolina. “It’s not uncommon to identify mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus in our state,” said Dr. Chris Evans, a state public health entomologist. “A clear identification should serve as a reminder of the importance of avoiding mosquito bites.” The person was reported to have the virus on August 6. The DHEC did not reveal which particular county in the Peedy region the person came from, but several counties, including Holly, Florence, Marion, and Darlington counties, have been considered in the Peedy region. Authorities added that three mosquito samples were also positive for Speedy’s West Nile virus. According to the CDC, the following are symptoms of West Nile virus: Most people have no symptoms. Most people infected with West Nile virus (70-80%) do not develop any symptoms.

Fever illness in some people. About 1 in 5 infected people develop fever with other symptoms such as headache, body pain, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Most people with this type of West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Severe symptoms in a few people. Less than 1% of infected people develop serious neurological disorders such as encephalitis and meningitis (inflammation of the brain and surrounding tissues). Symptoms of neurological disorders include headache, high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures, or paralysis. How to Protect yourself from West Nile Virus: Eliminate all water sources on the premises, such as flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, bird baths, old car tires, gutters, and pet bowls.

Repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting.

Follow the instructions on the label to apply an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, IR3535, or 2-undecanone.

Wearing light-colored clothing to cover the skin reduces the risk of bites.

Make sure you have a screen that fits snugly against mosquitoes on your doors and windows. Copyright 2021 WMBF. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmbfnews.com/2021/08/13/dhec-one-person-pee-dee-region-tests-positive-west-nile-virus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos